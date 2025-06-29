What's coming to Prime Video this July 2025? Heads of State, Ballard, and more

Prime Video's originals often leaves the platform’s loyal audience clamoring for renewal. In June 2025, the streaming giant delighted its viewers with the release of Countdown and We Were Liars. Another title that garnered positive reception the previous month was ROMCON: Who the F**k Is Jason Porter?, a true crime documentary that shed light on Toronto’s romance fraud by the titular convicted felon.

With its July 2025 latest lineup, Prime Video is all set to continue delivering entertaining movies and shows. Two of the month’s major highlights are John Cena and Idris Elba’s latest action-comedy, Heads of State, and Bosch: Legacy’s spin-off series titled Ballard, that follows detective Renée Ballard.

Let’s take a look at everything that is dropping on Prime Video this July 2025.

All new shows and movies releasing on Prime Video this July 2025

July 1 (Tuesday)

Sherlock (Season 1, 2010)

Shooter (Seasons 1–3, 2016)

WNBA on Prime (2025)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Baby Boom (1987)

Back to School (1986)

Bandits (2001)

Blown Away (1994)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Colors (1988)

Creed II (2018)

Death Warrant (1990)

Double Impact (1991)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Duck Soup (1933)

Every Day (2018)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast Five (2011)

Fiddler On the Roof (1971)

Gladiator (2000)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hidden Figures (2017)

Hoodlum (1997)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

Into The Blue (2005)

Into The Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

It Came from Outer Space (1953)

K-PAX (2001)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Little Fockers (2010)

Little Man (2006)

Mad Max (1980)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Way Out (1987)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Paths Of Glory (1957)

Rings (2017)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Salt (2010)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Apartment (1960)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Funhouse (1981)

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Hustle (2019)

The Informant! (2009)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Thunderbolt And Lightfoot (1974)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness For The Prosecution (1958)

XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage (2017)

July 2 (Wednesday)

Heads of State (2025)

July 4 (Friday)

Game Night (2018)

July 8 (Tuesday)

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd (2025)

July 9 (Wednesday)

Ballard (2025)

Menem: The President Show (2025)

July 11 (Friday)

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (2025)

Better Man (2025)

July 15 (Tuesday)

Uncharted (2022)

July 17 (Thursday)

Surf Girls: International (2025)

July 19 (Saturday)

PBC on Prime (2025)

Sabotage (2014)

July 21 (Monday)

Justice on Trial (2025)

July 23 (Wednesday)

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War (2025)

July 24 (Thursday)

WNBA on Prime (2025)

July 25 (Friday)

Wicked (2024)

July 30 (Wednesday)

War Of The Worlds (2005)

July 31 (Thursday)

WNBA on Prime (2025)

Follow for more updates on all movies and TV shows releasing on Prime Video as 2025 progresses.

