What happened to Heather Rovet? Details about 'ROMCON: Who the F**k is Jason Porter?' subject, explored

Toronto real-estate broker Heather Rovet believed she had found a partnership when she invited a charismatic handyman, “Jace,” into her life in 2018. Three years later, the relationship unraveled after Rovet traced unexplained financial gaps and missing valuables back to “Jace,” who, records showed, was actually fraudster Jason Porter.

Ad

As per a Toronto Life report dated March 21, 2022, Heather Rovet uncovered hundreds of online profiles Porter used to contact other women and evidence that family jewelry had been resold.

According to a CBC News report dated January 13, 2012, Porter had previously faced more than twenty fraud-related charges tied to similar romance schemes. Rovet’s investigation and her attempts to link additional victims now anchor the two-part Prime Video docuseries ROMCON: Who the F**k is Jason Porter?.

Ad

Trending

As per a Billboard Canada report dated June 9, 2025, the film debuted at TIFF Lightbox during NXNE on June 12 at 2:30 pm, and then will be available to stream globally on Prime Video from June 13, 2025. Heather Rovet’s meticulous case files illustrate the enduring impact of romance fraud.

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

Heather Rovet found hidden evidence inside furniture bought for Jason Porter’s son

Ad

When Heather Rovet emptied the captain’s bed she had purchased for Jason Porter’s child, she discovered more than stray screws.

Tucked behind the drawers were foreign coins, welfare letters, overdue utility bills, empty Cartier bags, and a long-settled custody ruling in Porter’s name. The find confirmed Rovet’s suspicion that “Jace,” her partner of three years, was in fact career fraudster Jason Porter.

The bed discovery capped months of quiet sleuthing. After jewelry vanished and planned trips were canceled at the last minute, Heather Rovet used a saved password to open Porter’s email.

Ad

As per the Toronto Life report dated March 21, 2022, He’d been talking to hundreds of women under fake names for years. She also located online listings matching her mother’s missing Tiffany ring.

Cross-checking aliases revealed news stories about an “Online Romeo” prosecuted a decade earlier. Court files showed Porter had pleaded guilty to multiple fraud and break-and-enter counts in 2012. According to the CBC News report dated January 13, 2012, a previous victim, Sarah, recalled,

Ad

“He was talking to me about family, and future, and rings. I took that seriously.”

Rovet mapped every withdrawal, card charge, and missing heirloom in a spreadsheet. Family losses now exceed C$200,000, yet Porter currently faces only two counts: theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property. Police noted that wiping computer drives and forged documentation limits additional charges.

From personal fallout to public warning

Ad

Refusing to be silent, Heather Rovet contacted other women linked to Porter and alerted professional groups. In February 2022, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board flagged Porter as a “habitual fraudster” who defaulted on rent and used canceled cards for staged furniture rentals.

Meanwhile, Rovet’s family pursued civil claims to recover costs tied to unpaid utilities and the Mercedes SUV that Porter had partly financed with their money.

The emotional damage proved harder to quantify. Rovet told reporters she felt responsible for ruining the relationship until hard evidence showed otherwise. She has since kept the jewelry Porter gifted her, believing it may belong to other victims.

Ad

ROMCON: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? brings the case to the screen

Ad

The wider public will see these events in ROMCON: Who the F**k is Jason Porter?, a two-part Amazon Original produced by Blink49 Studios. The series follows successful real estate broker Heather Rovet as she discovers that her three-year romance with ‘Jace’ was a scam.

Directed by Henry Roosevelt, the docuseries premiered at TIFF Lightbox during NXNE on June 12 at 2:30 pm and will stream globally on Prime Video starting from June 13. By sharing meticulous records and first-hand testimony, Heather Rovet aims to expose Porter’s pattern and warn others navigating online dating.

Ad

Her story underscores the costly impact of romance fraud and the need for stronger safeguards in digital relationships.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More