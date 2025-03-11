"I don’t even know it was a thing lol" - Netizens react to Amazon Prime Video canceling 'Cruel Intentions' after just one season

On March 11, 2025, Variety reported that Amazon Prime Video recently canceled the series Cruel Intentions after just one season. In November 2024, the series made its streaming debut. As per the official description given by Amazon Prime, the show:

Ad

“Follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard..."

It continued:

"...Two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil (Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Burgess), will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy..”

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, it got 5.5 out of 10 on IMDb and was recently canceled. As soon as the news was uploaded on X by Pop Crave on March 11, it garnered netizens’ reactions. Many commented about the cancellation, as one said that they didn’t even know it was a thing.

“I don’t even know it was a thing lol,” one person commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others felt the same way. One said it wasn’t good, while another jokingly said the decision to cancel the series was “cruel.”

“That was Cruel,” one person wrote.

“Never even heard of it. Probably why,” another netizen said.

“No surprise. It wasn’t good,” claimed another one.

Meanwhile, some backed it up, as one expressed their disappointment that now they will never know what happens next.

Ad

“Was it good? The Movie was epic,” one person asked.

“I didn’t hate it…” stated another one.

“WHAT I’LL NEVER KNOW WHAT HAPPENS,” one X user expressed disappointment.

More about the cast and crew of Amazon Prime's Cruel Intentions as the reboot of the 1999 classic got canceled after one season

As mentioned, Prime Video has canceled the series Cruel Intentions following its debut run. The show was a television adaptation of the same-titled 1999 movie. The plot of the show further read:

Ad

“After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even if that means seducing Annie Grover (Smith), the daughter of the Vice President of the United States..."

It concluded:

"Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College.”

Ad

Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Brooke Lena Johnson were among the cast members of Amazon's series.

Ad

Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman were executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Original Film, Amazon MGM Studios, and Sony Pictures Television produced the series.

The original film, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair, followed wealthy high school students in New York City. The film was based on the classic novel Dangerous Liaisons by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.

On the other hand, as per Variety's March 11 report, it is challenging to determine the precise number of viewers of Cruel Intentions because Amazon rarely discloses audience data for their programs.

Ad

However, Cruel Intentions did not rank in the Nielsen Top 10 Streaming ratings and did not receive positive reviews from critics. With 10 reviews, the series had a critical approval rating of 24% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ad

Meanwhile, as per CBR's March 11 report, Cruel Intentions has attempted a reboot several times before. Sarah Michelle Gellar, star of the original movie, was supposed to return to her role as Kathryn Merteuil in the NBC ordered pilot for a sequel series in 2016, but eventually, the network did not pick it up.

Additionally, Fox had planned a Cruel Intentions prequel series, but it was canceled during pre-production. The three episodes that were eventually recorded were then reassembled into Cruel Intentions 2, a 2001 direct-to-video movie. Cruel Intentions 3, with a different cast, a direct-to-video sequel, came out in 2004.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback