"I will live for you"— Sarah Michelle Gellar honors Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Michelle Trachtenberg in touching tribute

Sarah Michelle Gellar has paid a heartfelt tribute to her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away on February 26, 2025, at the age of 39. Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment, with authorities confirming her death but not yet releasing the cause.

Through her Instagram post on February 27, Gellar expressed her emotions by showcasing Buffy photos alongside Trachtenberg. The 47-year-old actress made this post to honor Trachtenberg, who passed away on February 26. Her caption used season five's finale dialogue in which Buffy willingly gave up her life to protect her sister Dawn, portrayed by Trachtenberg.

"Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you," Gellar wrote. "The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you."

She concluded her post with heartbreak emojis and a key emoji, symbolizing Dawn's mystical role in the show. The season 5 introduction of Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer reveals her to be a magical key that disguises itself as a normal human being while Buffy serves as its human custodian.

Michelle Trachtenberg portrayed Dawn throughout 66 television episodes as the show finished its run in 2003.

Michelle Trachtenberg's early career and tragic passing

Trachtenberg entered the entertainment field as a child actor through commercials until she appeared in her first Law & Order TV episode in 1991. After starring in the leading role in Harriet the Spy (1996), Trachtenberg gained fame while appearing in several major movies throughout the 2000s, including Inspector Gadget, EuroTrip, and 17 Again.

In 2008, she appeared as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl for 28 consecutive episodes. Michelle Trachtenberg brought the character back to life during the 2022 Gossip Girl relaunch.

Law enforcement discovered Michelle Trachtenberg in her apartment during the morning hours of February 26 at 8 am. The NYPD verified to People that authorities discovered her body in an unconscious condition and determined her death at the scene.

The ongoing investigation continues without any indication of criminal behavior from authorities. A source told People that the actress had been struggling with health issues in the past year.

"She told friends she was struggling. She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling," the source shares, as reported by People on February 27.

In the wake of her passing, many of her former Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-stars have shared tributes. David Boreanaz, who played Angel, was among the first to react, writing on his Instagram stories, "So very sad … horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family."

James Marsters, who played Spike, shared a heartfelt statement with People:

"My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her."

He continued by showing sympathy toward her family members by referring to them as honest people dealing with an incomprehensible tragedy. He requested the public to provide space for their family healing process and ended his comments with "Godspeed, Michelle. You are missed."

Alyson Hannigan, known for her role as Willow Rosenberg on Buffy, also expressed her grief for Michelle Trachtenberg on Instagram:

"I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle's passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle's family and friends."

Multiple notable figures, like Blake Lively and industry peers, expressed condolences regarding the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg.

