"Suddenly, she’s camera shy" — Megyn Kelly comments on Pam Bondi's plight, highlights two possible reasons behind the Epstein files fiasco

American political commentator Megyn Kelly discussed the ongoing controversy surrounding US Attorney General Pam Bondi, whose Justice Department faced significant backlash for handling the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. For the unversed, on July 7, 2025, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation closed Epstein's case by releasing a two-page document.

Ad

They confirmed that Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial. The document also stated that there was no client list and no "credible evidence" that proved he blackmailed prominent individuals, per The BBC.

However, the Donald Trump administration received significant backlash for the handling of the case, as the US President had promised to release the Epstein files during his presidential campaign last year. However, no new revelations were made until now.

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, critics also highlighted the conflicting remarks made by US Attorney General Pam Bondi, the FBI, and the DOJ. In an interview with Fox News in February 2025, Bondi notably stated that she had the Epstein files "on [her] desk."

"It’s sitting on my desk right now to review."

Responding to Bondi's statement, Megyn Kelly took to her X account on July 12, 2025, accusing her of "repeatedly" misleading the case and claiming that she lacked the "courage" to explain herself.

Ad

"She repeatedly misled on Epstein. Then didn’t have the courage to explain herself. Suddenly, she’s camera shy & no Qs allowed. Good luck!" Megyn Kelly wrote.

Megyn Kelly @megynkelly LINK I’m sure it’s a relief for Pam Bondi to hear the president is still in her corner. Unfortunately, huge swaths of the party are not. She repeatedly misled on Epstein. Then didn’t have the courage to explain herself. Suddenly, she’s camera shy & no Qs allowed. Good luck!

Ad

Kelly further stated two possible reasons behind the Epstein files controversy. The first reason was that there was no significant hidden information about Epstein, and Bondi had "misled" on the matter, with Trump easily forgiving his "loyal soldier" who was "desperate to get on TV."

Secondly, she claimed that there could be a major scandal that was being covered up, and it was happening under "Trump's direction."

Megyn Kelly @megynkelly LINK There are really only two options: 1. There’s no huge undisclosed there there on Epstein, Bondi misled on it (until she didn’t) & Trump is quick to forgive a loyal soldier for being desperate to get on TV; or 2. There is a scandal that’s being covered up & it’s at his direction.

Ad

In another statement given to reporters outside the White House in early May, Pam Bondi claimed that there were "tens of thousands" videos of Epstein committing crimes.

"There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child p*rn, and there are hundreds of victims, and no one victim will ever get released. It's just the volume, and that's what they're going through right now, the FBI is diligently going through that," Bondi said.

Ad

US President Donald Trump claims Pam Bondi is doing a "fantastic job"

On July 13, 2025, US President Donald Trump addressed the significant backlash against US Attorney General Pam Bondi on Truth Social, questioning why members of the right wing were criticizing her.

"What’s going on with my 'boys' and, in some cases, 'gals?' They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and 'selfish people' are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein," Trump wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He further urged his supporters to allow Bondi to do her job, telling them not to waste "time and energy" on Jeffrey Epstein, "somebody that nobody cares about."

"SHE'S GREAT!" Donald Trump declared.

In other news, the memo released by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation stated that the investigators "did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

The DOJ and FBI also released an 11-hour surveillance footage captured outside Epstein's cell, clarifying that the financier died by suicide after being arrested on July 6, 2019, on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More