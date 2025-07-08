“I don’t think Trump is on the list” — Zack Peter believes not everyone who socialized with Epstein was on his alleged client list

The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed in their review of the Epstein files on July 7, 2025, that there was no client list of Jeffrey Epstein. Podcaster Zack Peter reacted to the news by speculating that everyone who was associated with the financer in some way over the years was probably not included in this alleged client list.

On July 7, 2025, Peter participated in a livestream on his YouTube channel where he responded to comments from the live chat. The comedian and activist read out a comment where a user alleged that President Donald Trump’s name was probably not included on the alleged client list.

“Okay, I will agree with you on that. I don’t think Trump was on the list. I don’t, because like you said, I think that would have been used against him. [The Democratic Party] would have gotten him for that rather than the f*cking Stormy Daniels payoff,” he replied.

Peter added that in case there was some Epstein-related evidence concerning the incumbent President of the United States in any form, including photos, his opposition could have used it against him during his presidential campaigns.

“There’s association with a lot of people with Epstein. He was a socialite. You know, there are many photos with him. I don’t, I honestly think that if there was anything that they had, I think they would have absolutely used that against Trump in the past, you know, and then gotten rid of the list that the rest of them couldn’t be incriminated,” he said.

Peter also mentioned that in his opinion, a lot of the people who were alleged to have been associated with Epstein were “just theories.” He also agreed with another user who stated that just because someone visited Epstein Island did not necessarily mean they were “complicit.”

“I think a lot of people, you know, saw these as powerful people that they wanted to be associated with because there was power and there was money and there was, you know, adoration, and I just, I don’t know... there’s probably a lot we’re never gonna know,” Peter added.

Zack Peter opened up about who might be included in Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged client list

As mentioned earlier, the FBI and DOJ shared their review of the Epstein files with a memo on Monday, July 7. Zack Peter, in his YouTube live stream, read out the review, which mentioned important material recovered by the authorities while searching databases, hard drives, network drives, closets, and more, such as “more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence.”

While Peter claimed that President Trump might not be included in the alleged client list, he agreed with a user who said they believed people from both of the political parties were on it.

“Yeah, both top Dems and Republicans are on the list. Yeah, I, listen, I believe that. I think there are too many people that they have to protect. So, elites protecting the elites. Yeah, I agree with you. So, we’ll see,” he said.

Peter also said in the video that he believed in justice and that the alleged victims would get the same in the end. Apart from that, he stated that a lot of people were reportedly hurt in this whole scenario, and he hoped that this particular situation would at least be resolved to some extent.

According to the Associated Press, Jeffrey Epstein was discovered dead in prison in August 2019. Notably, he was taken into custody on charges of federal sex trafficking earlier that year. His legal problems originally started when the Florida Police started investigating him in March 2005.

