"The truth dies behind closed doors”— Melanie King questions the message sent by new DOJ findings to Epstein victims

The Department of Justice and the FBI recently claimed that there is no client list of Jeffrey Epstein after reviewing the Epstein files. On July 7, 2025, Melanie King shared her response to the DOJ and FBI’s claims, questioning the review conducted on the files.

According to a report by NPR on July 7, 2025, the details were included in the review's memo, which stated that the FBI conducted digital and physical searches of certain places where “responsive material” might have been stored in some manner.

In the video shared through her YouTube channel, the online personality recalled the alleged identity of Jeffrey. King claimed that Jeffrey reportedly worked with intelligence communities and that his houses had cameras to record the guests. Melanie questioned how Jeffrey managed to have “no records” despite being a powerful individual, and she addressed her opinion about the same.

“What it tells us is this. Either the government destroyed it of what they found or they’re keeping it classified under national security or he was gathering it for national intelligence anyway. Either way, the result is the same. The truth dies behind closed doors. But the real insult here isn’t the eraser of the client list. It’s what it does to the victims,” she stated.

Melanie added that many women spoke up against Jeffrey over the years, and a few of them also filed lawsuits against him. King referred to the findings of the DOJ and FBI, seemingly criticizing that it would now send a message to those women that no one else had allegedly targeted them, along with Jeffrey. In addition, King described it as a “criminal” activity.

“Justice has not been served. It’s been buried. And make no mistake, this isn’t about politics, or at least it shouldn’t be. Epstein’s network span both sides of the aisle,” she added.

Melanie King alleges that attempts are being made to hide the truth about Jeffrey Epstein

The memo of the FBI and DOJ’s review stated that the Epstein files included multiple images of Jeffrey alongside other pictures allegedly related to child s*xual abuse and p*rnography. The memo states that experts reviewed the evidence thoroughly to ensure necessary information can be provided to the public while protecting the victims at the same time.

In her latest video, Melanie King also referred to the timing of the memo’s release by the authorities, saying that it happened at a time when media attention to the Epstein files had significantly reduced. The YouTuber addressed the reasons for the same by saying that the late release of the memo reportedly aims to “bury the truth.”

“The public is tired. They think Epstein is old news, but the DOJ knows how memory works. They know if they drop the lie late enough, loud enough, and with enough official language, people will start to forget the facts and remember only the summary,” she shared.

King described everything as “narrative control,” adding that no one will forget anything.

“Epstein was just the tip of the iceberg, and now they want us to believe that iceberg just never existed. So, here’s the takeaway. The new DOJ finding isn’t a truth bomb. It’s a smoke screen. It’s not a revelation. It’s a revision,” Melanie added.

Melanie ended by stating that the authorities are not disclosing information about what they found regarding Jeffrey Epstein, adding that the claim of not discovering a client list is a lie. King also said that Jeffrey’s alleged suicide and everything else were a “cover story” so that people would stop asking questions.

