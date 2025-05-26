What did Dan Bongino say about Jeffrey Epstein's death? Russell Brand says reporter is "one of the few still looking"

Actor and comedian Russell Brand recently stated that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino was one of the few people still investigating Jeffrey Epstein's death. As per ABC News, Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted s*x offender, died by suicide on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Ad

Since then, Epstein's cause of death has been widely debated. On May 18, 2025, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino appeared on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures. He stated that he believed Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

“He killed himself. I’ve seen the whole file. He killed himself,” he said.

However, Russell Brand took to X on May 25 to state that he believed Bongino to be a "very passionate, authentic man." He claimed that Bongino was one of the few people still investigating Epstein's death. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Dan Bongino, a diligent and passionate reporter, says there’s no evidence Epstein killed himself—and people call him “uncomfortable.” Maybe he is. Facing the rot at the heart of power should make you uneasy. He’s not complicit. He’s one of the few still looking."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dan Bongino's statements about Jeffrey Epstein's death explored

According to the BBC, Jeffrey Edward Epstein, a billionaire financier, was arrested in July 2019 on charges of s*x trafficking over 80 women. On August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial, Epstein was found dead with bedsheets around his neck in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City Medical Examiner.

Ad

Certain members of the public have been skeptical of this ruling since Epstein was placed on suicide watch. On the day before his death, his cellmate was removed from their cell for about three hours. The cameras outside the cell were also apparently malfunctioning.

As per a report by NPR published on October 30, 2019, the official cause of Epstein’s death was listed as “hanging” and the manner of death as “suicide” in the autopsy. Dr. Barbara Sampson, the former chief medical examiner for New York City, has stood by this finding. However, Epstein's family brought in Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist, who said that his death was most likely a homicide.

Ad

As reported by The New York Post, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino appeared on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures on May 18, 2025, along with FBI Director Kash Patel to share their thoughts on this.

When host Maria Bartiromo asked the pair about the public's doubts about the authenticity of Epstein's cause of death, Patel stood by the official ruling. Bongino also echoed Patel's statements.

The FBI Director noted:

"As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor, who’s been in that prison system, who’s been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who’s been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that’s what that was."

Ad

Bongino then took to X to tweet a statement reaffirming his belief that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide. He wrote:

"I was asked about some of the details surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case. I have reviewed the case. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. There’s no evidence in the case file indicating otherwise. I’m not asking you to believe me, or not. I’m telling you what exists, and what doesn’t. If new evidence surfaces I’m happy to reevaluate."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Bongino's statements contradicted some of his previous comments on his podcast. He alleged that former president Bill Clinton was “knee-deep in the Epstein scandal”.

NBC News, on August 11, 2019, reported that President Donald Trump has also expressed his doubt about Jeffrey Epstein's cause of death, implying that Clinton was involved in his death. He further shared hashtags like #ClintonBodyCount and #ClintonCrimeFamily.

Dan Bongino has yet to respond to Russell Brand's statements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More