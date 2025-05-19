"Please take me to court" - Elon Musk's father Errol claims the Clintons' body count is over 100

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, recently claimed that the Clintons had killed over 100 people who opposed them politically. On February 12, 2025, Errol Musk appeared on the Wide Awake Podcast and opened up about his personal life and relationship with his son Elon.

While discussing his political views with host Joshua Rubin, Errol claimed that Elon Musk had provided money to Joe Biden while he was running for the 2020 presidential election.

Errol stated that Biden, a year after being sworn in as the President of the United States, failed to invite Elon Musk and Tesla to a one-week discussion in the White House with all the electric car manufacturers.

When Elon Musk began publicly voicing his disapproval of the Biden administration, Errol stated that he reached out to his son, concerned for his safety, claiming that the Democratic party would "kill" him.

He referenced the Clintons' alleged body count, saying,

"The body count of the Clintons is well over 100...The Clintons have killed over 100 people. I'll say that, please take me to court. Please. They won't take me to court."

The Clintons' alleged body count rumors explored

According to Truth or Fiction, Linda Thompson, an Indianapolis lawyer and militia supporter, took to her website in 1994 to state that Bill and Hillary Clinton were murdering their political opponents.

As per Times Now, on May 17, 2025, Donald Trump brought attention to these seemingly debunked theories when his Truth Social platform posted a video titled "THE VIDEO HILLARY CLINTON DOES NOT WANT YOU TO SEE." The video dredged up long-debunked conspiracy theories by implying the Clintons were behind the deaths of:

Vince Foster, a White House deputy counsel, who died by suicide in 1993. Conspiracy theorists have persisted in alleging foul play despite multiple investigations, including one by independent counsel Kenneth Starr, that concluded his death was a suicide.

Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staff member who was killed in 2016. Right-wing media conspiracies circulated the claim that Rich was assassinated for leaking DNC emails, whereas U.S. intelligence concluded that the leaks were carried out by Russian hackers.

Rich’s family has repeatedly admonished these claims.

John F. Kennedy Jr., who was killed in a 1999 plane crash. The video falsely states that he was the “frontrunner” for a New York Senate seat, which Hillary Clinton would go on to win after his death, suggesting that it was orchestrated.

However, according to a 2019 biography, Kennedy had already made the decision not to run.

Mary Mahoney, a former White House intern who was shot to death in a 1997 robbery of a Starbucks store. The killer was apprehended, and there was no evidence that her death had been connected to the Clintons.

Trump has previously promoted claims when it comes to the Clinton family. According to Times Now, in 2019, he claimed that Bill Clinton played a role in the death of Jeffrey Epstein, which state officials have said was a suicide.

