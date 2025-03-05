“It's going to get me killed” - Elon Musk fears for his life over corruption findings linked to DOGE during his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast

Elon Musk recently appeared on episode #2281 of The Joe Rogan Experience and addressed several topics.

The Tesla CEO also offered his perspective on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and remarked that he fears that the corrupt findings could get him assassinated.

On the podcast, Musk revealed confidentially that DOGE could challenge established systems. The tech billionaire also revealed how government-funded NGOs can be a scam and that the federal agency has uncovered billions allocated to them with no prior activity.

The Musk-led DOGE has been working to cut down wasteful spending. During the podcast, the Tesla CEO disclosed how several people are making profits by cashing out non-profits and abusing the allocated funds.

Near the end of the conversation, the tech billionaire said that he must exercise extreme caution in his new position since pushing himself too hard to expose the corrupt practices, could result in him getting killed.

Additionally, because insider trading is a delicate subject, he hesitated to discuss it publicly with Rogan and stated:

"I mean this is really going to get me assassinated. It’s like I’m not lengthening my lifespan by explaining this stuff, say the least. I mean I’m supposed to go back to DC. How am I going to survive? Those fu**ers are going to kill me for sure."

He added:

"So in fact I do think like, it’s like actually I’ve got to be careful I don’t push too hard on the corruption stuff because it’s going to get me killed."

Check out Elon Musk's comments below on The Joe Rogan Experience (2:50:06):

Elon Musk's comments on advanced propulsion technology and UFOs

Elon Musk stated in the same JRE episode that even though he has a high-level security clearance, he has not observed UFOs to date, nor is there some kind of advanced propulsion technology in the hands of the government or private firms.

Here's what Musk told Joe Rogan:

"There's not like some super advanced propulsion technology. There's nothing even that I'm aware of that works in theory. I have security clearance.. It's a more boring world where UFOs don't exist or like advanced propulsion stuff doesn't exist, but I’ve seen nothing yet." (1:33:40 in the aforementioned video)

