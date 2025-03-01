WATCH: Joe Rogan and Elon Musk start off JRE episode having a laugh about Grok AI's NSFW 'sexy mode' flirting with them

Joe Rogan had Elon Musk as a guest on the latest episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). The episode began with Musk and Rogan using Grok AI's 'unhinged' mode.

At the very beginning of the JRE episode, Rogan reveals that he and Musk were testing Grok AI's capabilities with a variety of questions before going on-air. Owing to the attractive female voice used for the alternate version of the AI, the UFC commentator labeled the version on Musk's phone as its "sexy mode."

However, Rogan seemed dissatisfied with Grok AI's answers to their off-camera questions. He discussed how the AI was "flirting" with them and drifting off to different topics instead of being specific in its answer about Fort Knox. He said:

"So right now, what we're doing is [trying out] the sexy mode Grok AI and it's been flirting the entire time. We're trying to get it to give us a tour of Fort Knox. But she just wants to find places to sneak off to."

The duo then continues experimenting with the AI before properly commencing their conversation, covering a wide range of topics, including Musk's controversial endeavors with D.O.G.E.

Watch Joe Rogan and Elon Musk try out Grok AI below:

Joe Rogan officially endorsed Donald Trump after Elon Musk's previous appearance on JRE

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk started the latest episode of JRE on a light note, playing around with Grok AI's capabilities and limitations. However, the same duo spoke about several noteworthy issues in American politics during Musk's previous appearance on JRE, which was amidst the final stretch of voting last year.

By then, Rogan already had Donald Trump and J.D. Vance on his podcast, but never officially endorsed their ticket. Following the release of episode #2223 with Musk, the UFC commentator posted the entire episode on X, commending the billionaire before finally stating that he endorses Trump.

"The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn't for him, we'd be f**ked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast."

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

