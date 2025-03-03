Elon Musk refuses to share DOGE findings with Joe Rogan out of fear for life, says he won't "push too hard" on corruption: "Gonna get me assassinated"

Joe Rogan was perhaps most eager to discuss the findings of DOGE (The Department of Government Efficiency) during his recent podcast episode with Elon Musk. DOGE is an initiative set in motion by the second Donald Trump administration in the United States. The department is reportedly tasked with reducing federal spending.

However, Musk declined to share the findings with Rogan, alluding to the imminent risks and potential fatal consequences. He expressed concerns about exposing corruption, stating that pushing too hard could make him a target.

While not giving away too many details, the Tesla CEO revealed that insider trading and financial manipulation are rampant in Congress. He questioned how public servants amass massive wealth despite modest salaries, suggesting that secretive financial dealings play a role.

Speaking on episode #2281 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk said:

"The insider trading stuff, the stock portfolio stuff is quite trackable, but it's a lot more than inside trading. I mean, this is really going to get me assassinated [if he talks more about the subject]. I'm not lengthening my lifespan by explaining this stuff to say the least."

He added:

"I actually have to be careful that I don't push too hard on the corruption stuff because it's going to get me killed. I was actually thinking about it on the plane while flying over here [for Rogan's podcast]."

Check out Elon Musk's comments below:

Elon Musk reveals hidden power of bureaucracy and NGO corruption on Joe Rogan's podcast

Elon Musk and Joe Rogan touched upon the impact of DOGE and the department's vision during several instances in the recent JRE episode.

Musk claimed that he sees the real battle not as a fight against democracy but against bureaucracy. He argues that elected officials have little power compared to the unelected bureaucratic machine, which has thrived unchecked. He said:

“DOGE is a threat to the bureaucracy... Normally, the bureaucracy eats revolutions for breakfast. This is the first time the revolution might actually succeed.”

Musk also added that NGOs function as government-funded money-laundering operations, channeling billions with little oversight. He added:

"You [can take] a $10 million donation to create a nonprofit and leverage that into a billion-dollar NGO... The government continues to fund it every year, and it’ll have a nice-sounding name like the Institute for Peace. But really, it’s a graft machine.”

Check out the full discussion below (15:30):

