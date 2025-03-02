  • home icon
  Elon Musk reveals his biggest prediction about AI is "turning out to be true" on Joe Rogan's show, says he's confused about ChatGPT's current status

Elon Musk reveals his biggest prediction about AI is "turning out to be true" on Joe Rogan's show, says he's confused about ChatGPT's current status

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Mar 02, 2025 05:12 GMT
Elon Musk discusses AI with Joe Rogan. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Elon Musk discusses AI with Joe Rogan. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Elon Musk recently sat down with Joe Rogan and shared his thoughts on AI (artificial intelligence) on the UFC color commentator's podcast. Musk claimed that his biggest prediction about AI is turning out to be true. The tech mogul has always believed AI would surpass human intelligence and pose serious risks, and now he sees it happening.

One of the things bothering him most is how OpenAI, a company he reportedly helped start, has deviated from its core mission. Musk originally wanted it to be an open-source, nonprofit alternative to Google, but it has since become a closed-source, for-profit business. He compared it to donating money to protect the rainforest, only to find out the trees were cut down and sold.

Speaking on episode #2281 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk said:

also-read-trending Trending
"I always thought AI was going to be way smarter than humans and an existential risk, and that’s turning out to be true... The whole idea of creating OpenAI was mine. I named it OpenAI as an open-source artificial intelligence. That’s what it's named after. Now, it is closed-source and for maximum profit. So it’s like, I mean, to some degree...I think in reality [it] is an irony maximizer. The most ironic outcome is the most likely, especially like the most ironic entertaining outcome is the most likely."
He added:

"That shouldn’t even be possible. Let’s say you donated money to save a part of the Amazon rainforest, and instead, they chopped down the trees and sold the lumber. That’s exactly what OpenAI did."

Check out Elon Musk's comments below:

During the discussion, he also criticized AI-generated content for prioritizing diversity. AI-skeptics have argued about the technology allegedly altering historical accuracy. According to Musk, when AI is programmed to follow rigid ideological guidelines, it can create misleading narratives. He also said that it can change facts and even make extreme choices without considering real-world consequences.

Check out the full podcast episode below: (Discussion from 2:10:00):

youtube-cover

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
हिन्दी