When is Final Destination 6 coming out? Zack Peter explains why it's titled "Bloodlines" after attending a special screening

Zack Peter recently attended a special screening of Final Destination 6 and opened up in a new video about why the film is titled Bloodlines. Notably, the horror film is releasing on May 16, 2025, and the sequel arrives more than ten years after the fifth installment.

Zack spoke about the new film in a clip shared through his account on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed his love for the franchise. Apart from recalling his experience of attending the screening, Zack said that a Q&A session with the cast and crew was also organized at the event.

The podcaster referred to those who were associated with the film and spoke at the screening, and said:

“They even talk about and reveal that almost all, majority, almost all of the death scenes in the Final Destination films are in some way attributed or have happened in real life. Which is why because you think that these are like freak accidents. But they revealed no.”

Zack Peter said that, as per the cast and crew, the death sequences might resemble "freak accidents," but there are many people around the world who have experienced something similar to those incidents in their lives.

Peter further stated that the upcoming film repeats the same thing that has been done throughout all the installments in the franchise, focusing on an incident that happened in the past. Zack continued by saying:

“A ton of people end up surviving and not dying like they were supposed to, and instead of death coming for them because these people were able to get away. There were so many people that were supposed to have died that night. So many people were able to go and start families. So now, all these years later, death is coming for them and all of their offspring. Hence, why it’s called Bloodlines.”

Twist in Final Destination 6: Director Zach Lipovsky opens up

As mentioned, the upcoming sequel is arriving in theatres this month. Famous production company New Line Cinema has once again joined as the producer, and it is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.

Zach appeared for an interview with SFX Magazine around a week ago, claiming that Final Destination: Bloodlines will be different compared to other horror franchises. He said that the premonition dates back to 1969 and referred to other details about the film by saying:

“There are lots of deaths during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a Final Destination movie, but we then come out of the eye of a different person in the modern day. That’s new. For a lot of fans, I think that’s going to immediately throw them for a loop. It’s going to make them lean forward to try and figure out what’s going on.”

Zach mentioned that it feels great when the viewers "lean forward" while watching a film where they cannot predict what will happen. The film director continued and stated:

“We switch up a lot of the predictability, including who’s going to die next and how they are going to die. You might think it’s one person, but it’s not. There’s a delight in that.”

Notably, the teaser trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines arrived in February this year, and the official trailer came out the following month. The film will mark Tony Todd's final appearance as William Bludworth and includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Gabrielle Rose, and many others among the lead cast.

