Director Gints Zilbalodis reveals the real meaning behind Flow movie's mysterious ending

The animated adventure movie Flow premiered at Cannes on May 22, 2024. Subsequently, it was released in different parts of the world, including Latvia on August 29, 2024; France on October 30, 2024; and Mexico on January 1, 2025. It was released in other parts of the world in January, February, and March, including Belgium, India, and Australia.

The movie was also released on November 22, 2024, in some theaters in New York and Los Angeles. It was followed by a wider release on December 6, 2024.

Flow has now been considered to have become one of the most popular animated films of recent years. Its poignant storyline and direction, including its emphasis on key themes, have attracted favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The film was also a favorite during the award season. It was nominated at multiple prestigious events such as the Cannes Film Festival, National Board of Review Awards, San Diego Film Critics Society Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Academy Awards. It won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2025.

Gints Zilbalodis, the film's writer, director, producer, cinematographer, editor, and musician, spoke with Animation Scoop about the movie's mysterious ending. During the interview, Zilbalodis discussed this ending and revealed why he did not give the movie a "simple happy ending." He also discussed how he felt it was necessary to portray the cat as an imperfect creature who had overcome its fears but was deeply entrenched in them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the movie Flow. Readers' discretion is advised.

What did Gints Zilbalodis say about the ending of Flow movie?

For the uninitiated, Flow's conclusion denotes that the cat, the dog, the lemur, and the capybara are all alive. However, their circumstances are almost mysterious and suggest the intervention of some otherworldly forces.

In an article dated November 20, 2024, Flow director Gints Zilbalodis spoke with Animation Scoop's Jackson Murphy and revealed all that went into making the movie. In a particular part of the article, when Murphy asked Zilbalodis about one of his most personal aspects that he wanted to ensure was included in the movie, he spoke about the movie's ending and said:

"I didn't want the simple happy ending where everything's solved and the cat learns to overcome everything. I don't feel like life is like that. There are certain things we can change about ourselves and we can learn and become more brave, but there's still some anxieties we feel, at least I feel, no matter what."

He also added:

"I wanted to show how the cat does improve on its fears, but it still has these deep down, something that it has to learn how to live with. And I wanted to show how that's okay, and we can accept those things, and maybe there's others who can support that."

What did Flow director Gints Zilbalodis say about the future of animation and animated movies?

When questioned about his hopes for animation as a medium of art in the interview with Animation Scoop, director Gints Zilbalodis mentioned that he finds it extremely thrilling how, nowadays, some tools and resources are easily accessible online. These assist in creating films where the same is not readily available.

He continued by saying that the access provided by these platforms enables variety to infiltrate the industry, allowing for "a greater diversity of perspectives" and "different types of voices having their say" while "using different types of techniques." He added:

"We'll see all kinds of different looking films and different feeling films. This is a fairly small film with a small budget, but it can reach a huge audience, especially because it's animation. It doesn't have any cultural boundaries. It can work for different cultures, for different ages."

Flow is currently available to stream on Max.

