What was Pam Bondi’s explanation for missing minute in Epstein’s prison tape? Candace Owens slams "absurd" reasoning as “retar*ed”

Candace Owens weighed in on Pam Bondi’s recent explanation of the mysterious one-minute gap in surveillance footage from outside Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on the night he died. In the July 9, 2025 episode of her eponymous podcast, Owens slammed Bondi’s reasoning as "absurd" and “retar*ed".

"I am not saying this word as a slur. I am saying this in its true, denotive meaning. Pam Bondi’s explanation for why a minute of the prison tape is missing is retar*ed. It is a cognitively delayed response that she offers us there when that question is asked… the explanations here are just absurd," Owens remarked.

For context, on July 7, 2025, the Department of Justice and the FBI released a memo related to disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein. It included an 11-hour surveillance video of the hallway outside Epstein’s cell. However, in the video, a minute of footage appeared to be missing, with the timestamp jumping directly from 11:58:58 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The following day, on July 8, Pam Bondi explained the bizarre timestamp jump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. She insisted the one-minute gap in the video was due to a routine daily reset that takes place at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

"What we learned from the Bureau of Prisons was every night, they redo that video. It’s old, from like 1999. So every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing. So we’re looking for that video to release as well, showing that a minute is missing every night," she said (as per the Irish Star).

In her podcast, Owens pushed back on Bondi’s explanation, arguing that such a justification lacked credibility.

She further claimed that officials were deliberately stalling because they simply needed “more time” to find evidence supporting this supposed decades-old deletion practice.

Pam Bondi faces backlash after the DOJ and FBI confirm no Jeffrey Epstein ‘Client List’ ever existed

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi faced mounting criticism this week following the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI’s official conclusion that no so-called “client list” existed in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

According to an NPR report dated July 7, 2025, a two-page DOJ and FBI memo stated that investigators found no “incriminating list” of Epstein clients and “no credible evidence” that the disgraced financier had blackmailed powerful individuals.

This DOJ memo dealt a significant blow to years of conspiracy theories, especially claims surrounding the existence of a secret list allegedly naming high-profile men involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking network.

Much of the backlash over the DOJ’s findings was directed at Pam Bondi herself because, for months, she had fueled speculation about a “client list.”

During a February 21, 2025, appearance on Fox News, host John Roberts asked Bondi directly whether the DOJ would release a list of Epstein’s clients. At the time, Bondi expressed confidence that such a list existed and claimed she was reviewing it.

"It’s sitting on my desk right now to review. That’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that," she had said. (as per CNN)

However, the narrative shifted after the DOJ released its memo. According to CNN, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during July 7, 2025, White House briefing claimed that Bondi’s prior statement to Fox News did not refer specifically to a 'client list', but rather to "the entirety of all of the paperwork – all of the paper in relation to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes."

This new explanation only intensified public scrutiny. Political commentator Megyn Kelly expressed sharp disapproval of Bondi’s handling of Epstein files during the July 8 episode of her show, suggesting that her "days are numbered as a member of the Trump administration."

Far-right activist Laura Loomer was even more direct in her condemnation. In a post on X, she urged her followers to demand Bondi’s resignation.

"Please join me in calling for Blondi to RESIGN! How many more times is this woman going to get away with Fing everything up before she is FIRED?” she wrote.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also appeared to subtly criticize the Trump administration’s failure to produce the much-hyped client list. In a post on X, he shared a meme that seemingly mocked the administration’s evasiveness on the issue.

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death came more than a decade after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Years after his death, the controversy around disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein still affects politics.

After the July 8 cabinet meeting, Pam Bondi didn’t comment on the Epstein files. Despite growing criticism, President Donald Trump defended her when reporters questioned him.

