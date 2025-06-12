What did JD Vance say about Elon Musk's claim of Trump being on the Epstein files? Russell Brand calls the Vice President "a modern politician"

Vice President JD Vance recently dismissed Elon Musk’s explosive claim that Donald Trump is named in the Epstein files, calling the allegation "total BS" during a live podcast appearance. On June 5, 2025, the Tesla CEO had tweeted—and later deleted—that Trump’s inclusion in the sealed documents was the "real reason" they hadn’t been made public.
Appearing on This Past Weekend w/Theo Von on June 7, 2025, JD Vance stated he was hearing the allegation for the first time and shot down Musk’s implication. “Donald Trump didn’t do anything wrong with Jeffrey Epstein,” he said, blaming false narratives promoted by Democrats and the news media.
Actor and comedian Russell Brand took to his podcast, Stay Free with Russell Brand, to hail Vance's response. He stated,
"The fact that he can sit so comfortably with Theo Von and handle such a difficult conversation live is an indication that this is the sort of modern politician that we're likely to see."
Despite criticizing Musk’s response, Vance also described the billionaire’s outburst as frustration at political assaults, noting that he was an "incredible entrepreneur” who was just new to politics.
More about the Epstein files
The Epstein files stem from Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Maxwell, which was settled in 2017. Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, alleged she was trafficked as a minor to powerful figures such as Prince Andrew, as well as others, an allegation the men have denied.
Names like Jean-Luc Brunel, Jeffrey Epstein’s late associate, appear frequently in the Epstein files, while mentions of high-profile figures such as Bill Clinton and Donald Trump largely reference flight logs or prior media reports, not as part of misconduct. Giuffre herself testified under oath that she had no s*xual relations with either former president.
Despite the incremental releases, rumors and misinformation have run rampant. False rumors implicated Jimmy Kimmel after a joke by Aaron Rodgers, leading the late-night host to have to publicly state that he was not connected to Epstein.
The judge overseeing the unsealing, Loretta Preska, has noted that much of the material is already public. Many documents remain heavily redacted to protect the victims’ privacy, frustrating transparency advocates.
As reported by The New York Times on June 5, a supplemental installment designated "Phase 1" was released in February 2025 by the U.S. Department of Justice during the tenure of Attorney General Pam Bondi. However, critics termed it redundant, offering few new specifics.
The FBI has since promised to release surveillance footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s final hours in a bid to quell conspiracy theories about his jail-cell suicide in 2019.
A "Phase 2" remains in progress with officials sifting through the Epstein files in an effort not to tarnish reputations unfairly. However, it continues to face renewed pressure for full disclosure, notably from online voices clamoring for a “client list”, a ”misnomer for Epstein’s vast web of recruiters, employees, and acquaintances.
The Epstein files remain a flashpoint, with lawmakers now pressing for full disclosure. As more records surface, the public’s hunger for accountability clashes with the legal system’s slower, more cautious approach.