Russell Brand explains he does not use the offensive n-word and f-word as it is "not kind" 

British comedian, actor, and podcaster Russell Brand, who is currently charged with multiple counts s*xual assault, explained why he refrained from using explicit slurs in the latest episode of his Rumble podcast Stay Free with Russell Brand. On May 12, 2025, the 49-year-old shared a clip from his podcast episode to his official X handle, where he elaborated on his reasoning behind not using the offensive ‘n-word’ and ‘f-word’

"But me-I don't use that word because I think it's not kind," he said

As per the aforementioned video clip, in this episode, Russell Brand was thanking and naming his subscribers who had paid for the premium version of his podcast. In this process, a subscriber’s name came up who had chosen a username that contained both the 'n-word' and the 'f-word'.

Upon seeing the name, Brand made it clear that he would not say it aloud.

"I’m not going to say the n-word or f-word. That’s a tough one for me- I mean he has given himself a difficult name there- 'n-word f-word'," Brand remarked

The podcaster then clarified that the 'f-word' in question was not the commonly known expletive “f*ck,” but rather a slur directed at a specific group—an explicitly hateful term that he chose not to repeat.

Brand also took the opportunity to delve into the deeper values that informed his decision. He explained a philosophical connection between language and values, revealing how, for him, the words "whole" and "holy" were deeply interlinked—not just emotionally but etymologically. This linguistic and spiritual link influenced how he approached speech and interaction in public life.

Brand further elaborated that he tried to maintain a state of consciousness in which he imagined being surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife, children, and friends—even God—regardless of where he was or who he was addressing. That internal compass, he suggested, helped him remain mindful of the words he chose to speak.

"That's why I don't use that word. But if you do, that's your thing, man. But I can't read it when your name's N-word, F-word," Russell Brand added.

What else did Russell Brand say about not using the 'n-word' and the 'f-word'

Russell Brand Performs In Frankfurt - Source: Getty

In the aforementioned podcast clip, Russell Brand also opened up about his personal reasons for avoiding the use of slurs like the 'N-word' and the 'F-word', sharing a thoughtful story from his past that shaped his views.

"The reason I don’t say the N-word is because when I was a younger man, my flatmate, housemate, room buddy, was a Black English man," Russell Brand remarked.

The British comedian and podcast host further explained how during his younger days, he was experimenting with "drugs" and living what he described as a "little bit crazy" lifestyle. Being influenced by the people around him and a desire to connect with his roommates, led Brand to briefly believe in the idea of reclaiming slurs, and he "got really into it".

However, Brand further explained that once he began using the 'n-word' and the 'f-word' casually in front of his two Black roommates, they intervened and explained to him how there were "bigger things to consider" before using such words.

They also reminded him that these slurs historically had larger cultural and historical implications and were used to "denigrate and control people" and shouldn’t be used freely, even in familiar settings.

In reflecting on the incident in the aforementioned clip, Russell Brand emphasized his respect for the Black community’s right to use the term if they choose to.

"Obviously, I completely respect the rights of people that are Black to use that word," he added.

He further added that if anyone, who was "not black", chose to use slurs ( like the ni**a), they could "use that word", but based on his personal experience, he chose not to utter the 'n-word' or 'f-word' again.

As per an article by BBC dated May 2, 2025, Russell Brand, who is facing charges for oral r*pe and two further counts of s*xual assault involving four separate women, was granted bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. The charges had been issued by post in April, and his next court appearance was set for May 30, 2025.

