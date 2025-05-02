Is Russell Brand a US citizen? Comedian granted bail in s*xual assault charges in London court

Actor and podcaster Russell Brand was granted conditional bail on Friday, April 2, 2025, during his hearing at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. According to the Metropolitan Police, the comedian was accused of r*pe, s*xual assault, and indecent assault. These allegations surfaced last month, involving four women, with incidents dating back to 1999 and 2005.

Ad

While Brand was born in Grays, Essex, England, he has been living in the U.S since February 2025. He is not an American citizen.

The New York Post reported that during the 12-minute hearing on Friday, Brand confirmed details such as his date of birth, and address. He also acknowledged the bail conditions before senior district judge Paul Goldspring.

Per NBC News, he was granted bail on a condition that he keeps the court informed about his whereabouts, whether he stays in the U.K. or in the U.S.

Ad

Trending

Brand recently denied the allegations on Instagram and X, stating that he “never engaged in non-consensual activity." The judge referred the case to the Crown Court and instructed Brand to appear on May 30, 2025.

What are the allegations against Russell Brand?

Russell Brand appears in court charged with r*pe and s*xual Assault (Image via Getty)

News outlets such as the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4's current affairs show Dispatches initiated a joint investigation in September 2023. They cited multiple claims from women who accused Russel Brand of various forms of s*xual misconduct. These allegations span incidents that occurred between 2006 and 2013.

Ad

After the joint investigation became public, the Metropolitan Police launched their investigation into the charges. Per The New York Post, the charges included two counts of s*xual assault, one count of indecent assault and one count of o*al r*pe.

The Police department outlined further details of the charges, including allegations of r*ping a woman in the Bournemouth area, southern England, in 1999.

The Get Him to the Geek star was also accused of assaulting a woman in 2001 by “grabbing her arm and dragging her towards a male toilet," o**lly r*ping a woman in London in 2004, and s*xually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005.

Ad

The police statement also noted:

"The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police."

Ad

Recently, on April 4, 2025, Russell Brand denied these allegations through a video posted on his Instagram and X accounts, stating:

"I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a s*x addict and an imbecile, but what I never was was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes. I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that," Russell Brand claimed.

Ad

As reported by Reuters on April 5, he claimed that the allegations pertain to the time when he was "working in the mainstream," movies, and he was "in the newspapers all the time."

"And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous, now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual," he added.

Ad

Born on June 4, 1975, Russell Brand's first marriage with singer Katy Perry lasted from 2010 to 2012. He then tied the knot with Laura Gallacher in 2017, and they have three children together.

READ MORE: Kjersti Flaa says Paul Feig "is lying" after he answers question seemingly hinting at Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni at Another Simple Favor premiere

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More