 "They are terrified of people like him" — Russell Brand claims the media is afraid of Trump and he's the "leader that was required"

On the May 4 episode of his podcast Stay Free With Russell Brand on Rumble, Russell Brand reacted to a recent ABC News interview with President Donald Trump. He praised Trump’s media skills, his way of handling questions, and his ability to challenge mainstream narratives, saying the media dislikes him because he communicates so effectively.

"They are terrified of people like him, that can talk normal," he said.

During his interview with ABC News on April 30, 2025, Donald Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to take over all of Ukraine, but he added,

"But now I think because of me he's not going to do that."

He further called out the interviewer for asking "fake questions."

"I don't trust a lot of people, I don't trust you. Look at you, you come in all shooting for bear. You're so happy to do the interview, and then you start hitting me with fake questions. You know, I mean you're being dishonest," Donald Trump said.

In response, Russell Brand praised Trump's ability to confront the media assertively, stating,

"He's a man built for times such as these, and we're all participants in these times, and this is the leader that was required."

Russell Brand's evolving opinion on Donald Trump

A 2014 tweet from U.S President Donald Trump dissing Russell Brand has resurfaced on the internet amid recent s*xual assault allegations against Brand. In the post, Donald Trump labelled pop star Katy Perry a "loser" for marrying him. Brand and Perry were married in October 2010 and split in December 2011 after 14 months of marriage.

"@katyperry Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand? There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!" Donald Trump wrote.

Brand swiftly clapped back, responding,

"@realDonaldTrump are you drunk when you write these tweets? Or does that foam you spray on your bald head make you high?"

However, their relationship appears to have shifted in recent years. Per MSN, Brand reportedly visited Trump Tower in New York in 2023 and unexpectedly appeared at Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025.

What are the allegations against Russell Brand?

Russell Brand appears at court in London on r*pe and assault charges (Image via Getty)

Russell Brand was charged with five serious criminal counts, including r*pe, indecent assault, or*l r*pe, and s*xual assault.

In September 2023, many mainstream media outlets, including The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4, published a collaborative investigation which cited multiple claims from four women who accused Brand of various forms of s*xual misconduct. The allegations span incidents that occurred between 2016 and 2013.

Following the release of the joint investigation, the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation against Brand. According to the New York Post, the charges included two counts of s*xual assault, one count of indecent assault, and one count of o*al r*pe.

However, Russell Brand denied these allegations through an X post on April 4, 2025.

"I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a s*x addict and an imbecile, but what I never was was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes. I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that," Brand claimed.

The British comedian and actor was granted conditional bail during his hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday, May 2, 2025. Per The New York Times, the judge referred the case to the Crown Court and instructed Brand to appear on May 30, 2025.

