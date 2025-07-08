What happened to the Epstein files? Latest details explored as Candace Owens claims her shocking prediction about their release "aged well"

The long-awaited release of the Epstein files has taken another controversial turn, as conservative commentator Candace Owens now declares her skepticism about their disclosure has "aged well."

Ad

The statement comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a memo on July 7, 2025, stating that Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell in 2019, did not have a 'client list' of influential figures and that his death was a suicide.

Months before the DOJ’s official announcement, Candace Owens expressed doubt that we would ever see the full Epstein files. In a March 2025 video, she said the release of the documents was unlikely because people in power, such as those with links to Israel, want to keep them hidden.

Ad

Trending

"We're never going to see it because too many powerful people are involved in it. And also, it implicates Israel, and we never see any files that could potentially implicate Israel. That's my take on it, so put it out of your mind. It's never gona happen," she said.

On July 8, 2025, Candace Owens, in response to the DOJ findings, took to X to write,

Ad

"Aged well."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Epstein files investigation concludes no client list exists, contradicting earlier expectations

The memo about the Epstein files, a joint effort by the DOJ and FBI, debunks several long-standing conspiracy theories.

No ‘Client List’: Investigators said they did not find a list of Epstein’s associates that would be incriminating.

Suicide confirmed: Surveillance footage and a forensic report show that Jeffrey Epstein took his own life.

Ad

No Evidence of Blackmail: The memo stated that there is “no credible evidence” that Epstein used to blackmail "prominent individuals."

Despite these findings, the report has faced criticism, especially from those who anticipated a major revelation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi previously hinted at a release, saying on Fox News in February 2025 that the Epstein files were “sitting on my desk right now to review.” The latest DOJ memo does not align with that expectation, instead stating that "no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted."

Ad

The Epstein files have been a source of much speculation, especially among supporters of President Donald Trump, who had promised to release them during his 2024 campaign. The DOJ’s findings have disappointed some MAGA-aligned individuals, most notably tech billionaire Elon Musk, who, last month, appeared to suggest that Trump was involved in the files before deleting his post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vice President JD Vance, who previously called for the Epstein files to be made public, is now defending Trump, calling the charges against him “total BS.” However, Vance’s past remarks, including a tweet he sent in 2021 asking why the government would want to hide Epstein’s clients, have come back to light.

According to The Independent, JD Vance tweeted in 2021,

“What possible interest would the U.S. government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh...”

Ad

Despite the DOJ's assertion that the results are conclusive, individuals like Candace Owens argue that the failure to find any explosive revelations only reinforces the conspiracy theory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More