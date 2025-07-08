What happened to the Epstein files? Latest details explored as Candace Owens claims her shocking prediction about their release "aged well"

The long-awaited release of the Epstein files has taken another controversial turn, as conservative commentator Candace Owens now declares her skepticism about their disclosure has "aged well."
The statement comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a memo on July 7, 2025, stating that Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell in 2019, did not have a 'client list' of influential figures and that his death was a suicide.
Months before the DOJ’s official announcement, Candace Owens expressed doubt that we would ever see the full Epstein files. In a March 2025 video, she said the release of the documents was unlikely because people in power, such as those with links to Israel, want to keep them hidden.
"We're never going to see it because too many powerful people are involved in it. And also, it implicates Israel, and we never see any files that could potentially implicate Israel. That's my take on it, so put it out of your mind. It's never gona happen," she said.
On July 8, 2025, Candace Owens, in response to the DOJ findings, took to X to write,
"Aged well."
Epstein files investigation concludes no client list exists, contradicting earlier expectations
The memo about the Epstein files, a joint effort by the DOJ and FBI, debunks several long-standing conspiracy theories.
No ‘Client List’: Investigators said they did not find a list of Epstein’s associates that would be incriminating.
Suicide confirmed: Surveillance footage and a forensic report show that Jeffrey Epstein took his own life.
No Evidence of Blackmail: The memo stated that there is “no credible evidence” that Epstein used to blackmail "prominent individuals."
Despite these findings, the report has faced criticism, especially from those who anticipated a major revelation.
Attorney General Pam Bondi previously hinted at a release, saying on Fox News in February 2025 that the Epstein files were “sitting on my desk right now to review.” The latest DOJ memo does not align with that expectation, instead stating that "no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted."
The Epstein files have been a source of much speculation, especially among supporters of President Donald Trump, who had promised to release them during his 2024 campaign. The DOJ’s findings have disappointed some MAGA-aligned individuals, most notably tech billionaire Elon Musk, who, last month, appeared to suggest that Trump was involved in the files before deleting his post.
Vice President JD Vance, who previously called for the Epstein files to be made public, is now defending Trump, calling the charges against him “total BS.” However, Vance’s past remarks, including a tweet he sent in 2021 asking why the government would want to hide Epstein’s clients, have come back to light.
According to The Independent, JD Vance tweeted in 2021,
“What possible interest would the U.S. government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh...”
Despite the DOJ's assertion that the results are conclusive, individuals like Candace Owens argue that the failure to find any explosive revelations only reinforces the conspiracy theory.