Matt Wallace claims Epstein files are hidden to save “Trump’s donors,” lists 80+ stars allegedly linked—including Leonardo DiCaprio, Heidi Klum & more

Political commentator Matt Wallace has made some claims related to the Epstein files. These files are the documents, records, and legal filings connected to financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The files allegedly contain the names of many powerful people who were in contact with the sex offender.
On July 8, Matt Wallace shared a post on X with a long list of names and claimed that the Trump administration is not releasing the Epstein client list as it allegedly involves some "Trump donors."
While sharing a long list that contains 80-plus popular names, including actor Leonardo DiCaprio, model Heidi Klum, and others, he added that there is more than this list. He wrote,
"The reason the Trump administration is not releasing the full files is that many of Trump’s donors are on the Epstein client list.... There is a lot more that needs to be released than what I have seen, but here are some of the names mentioned in the court who were allegedly involved."
The revelation came a day after the Department of Justice released a two-page memo and claimed that there is no client list and there is no evidence that Epstein had blackmailed any powerful associates.
In February 2025, the political commentator Matt Wallace claimed that he had seen the leaked files.
On July 8, another political commentator, Brian Tyler Cohen, asked Matt Wallace to release the names since he had already seen it and posted the following on X.
"Hey @MattWallace888, since you saw the leaked files back in February, why don't you tell us what the White House won't?"
Following this post, Wallace released a long list of names that he claims is an alleged list of clients.
Who did Matt Wallace name in the alleged Epstein client list?
The list released by Matt Wallace contained some very prominent names, including people from Hollywood, billionaires, powerful politicians, people from royalty, and many more.
Some of the names that Wallace revealed are:
- John Connelly, New York police detective
- Alan Dershowitz, a prolific lawyer and media pundit who represented Epstein in 2006
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Al Gore
- Richard Branson, British billionaire and business magnate, founder of the Virgin Group
- Stephen Hawking, British physicist and science author
- Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister
- Michael Jackson
- Kevin Spacey
- George Lucas
- Jean Luc Brunel
- Cate Blanchett
- Naomi Campbell, British model
- Heidi Klum, German-US model
- Sharon Churcher, British journalist
- Bruce Willis
- Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico
- Cameron Diaz
- Eva Andersson-Dubin
- Tom Pritzker
- Chris Tucker
- Sarah Ferguson
- Robert F Kennedy Jr
After posting the list, Wallace added names in the post thread. On July 7, Matt Wallace shared a post on X asking if Trump should fire Pam Bondi for "lying."
As the recent memo release contradicts Attorney General Pam Bondi's earlier statements, in which she reportedly claimed that she had the "client list" on her desk.
On July 7, the DOJ and FBI concluded that there is no "client list" of Jeffrey Epstein and denied the claims of blackmailing powerful people in a two-page memo.
The memo further confirmed that the convicted sex offender died of suicide in his cell.
Also read: "Elon has your back": Internet reacts to Russell Brand claiming Katy Perry bought him a space ticket before taking off in Jeff Bezos' "phallic rocket"