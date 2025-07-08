Matt Wallace claims Epstein files are hidden to save “Trump’s donors,” lists 80+ stars allegedly linked—including Leonardo DiCaprio, Heidi Klum & more

Political commentator Matt Wallace has made some claims related to the Epstein files. These files are the documents, records, and legal filings connected to financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The files allegedly contain the names of many powerful people who were in contact with the sex offender.

On July 8, Matt Wallace shared a post on X with a long list of names and claimed that the Trump administration is not releasing the Epstein client list as it allegedly involves some "Trump donors."

While sharing a long list that contains 80-plus popular names, including actor Leonardo DiCaprio, model Heidi Klum, and others, he added that there is more than this list. He wrote,

"The reason the Trump administration is not releasing the full files is that many of Trump’s donors are on the Epstein client list.... There is a lot more that needs to be released than what I have seen, but here are some of the names mentioned in the court who were allegedly involved."

The revelation came a day after the Department of Justice released a two-page memo and claimed that there is no client list and there is no evidence that Epstein had blackmailed any powerful associates.

In February 2025, the political commentator Matt Wallace claimed that he had seen the leaked files.

On July 8, another political commentator, Brian Tyler Cohen, asked Matt Wallace to release the names since he had already seen it and posted the following on X.

"Hey @MattWallace888, since you saw the leaked files back in February, why don't you tell us what the White House won't?"

Following this post, Wallace released a long list of names that he claims is an alleged list of clients.

Who did Matt Wallace name in the alleged Epstein client list?

Expand Tweet

The list released by Matt Wallace contained some very prominent names, including people from Hollywood, billionaires, powerful politicians, people from royalty, and many more.

Some of the names that Wallace revealed are:

John Connelly, New York police detective

Alan Dershowitz, a prolific lawyer and media pundit who represented Epstein in 2006

Leonardo DiCaprio

Al Gore

Richard Branson, British billionaire and business magnate, founder of the Virgin Group

Stephen Hawking, British physicist and science author

Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister

Michael Jackson

Kevin Spacey

George Lucas

Jean Luc Brunel

Cate Blanchett

Naomi Campbell, British model

Heidi Klum, German-US model

Sharon Churcher, British journalist

Bruce Willis

Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico

Cameron Diaz

Eva Andersson-Dubin

Tom Pritzker

Chris Tucker

Sarah Ferguson

Robert F Kennedy Jr

After posting the list, Wallace added names in the post thread. On July 7, Matt Wallace shared a post on X asking if Trump should fire Pam Bondi for "lying."

As the recent memo release contradicts Attorney General Pam Bondi's earlier statements, in which she reportedly claimed that she had the "client list" on her desk.

On July 7, the DOJ and FBI concluded that there is no "client list" of Jeffrey Epstein and denied the claims of blackmailing powerful people in a two-page memo.

The memo further confirmed that the convicted sex offender died of suicide in his cell.

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More