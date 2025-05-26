What did Karoline Leavitt say about the Epstein files? Russell Brand claims the "cultural conversation" is shifting about Jeffrey Epstein's situation

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was recently asked about the timeline for releasing additional details related to the Jeffrey Epstein files. According to the Daily Mail, this came after Donald Trump shared a bizarre conspiracy theory online over the weekend, reportedly linking Bill and Hillary Clinton to a series of deaths.

Following Leavitt's response—which was widely reported in connection to phase two of the Epstein case—English comedian, actor, and podcaster Russell Brand commented on X, on May 24, 2025, suggesting that the "cultural conversation" about Jeffrey Epstein's situation is shifting.

Russell Brand @@rustyrockets Even with promises to release more Epstein files, deep systems STILL control what truth gets out. The cultural conversation is shifting, but real transparency remains heavily guarded.

Notably, without providing specific details, Karoline Leavitt said about the Epstein files:

“I know the Attorney General has committed to releasing those files. I would defer you to the Department of Justice on her timeline. But when she's made a promise in the past, she has kept it. And I'm certain that she will in this case as well.”

Russell Brand notes the importance of “evidence” in the Jeffrey Epstein case

The 49-year-old media personality said in his video on X that it is “good to see” journalists asking those questions and noted that the “frame of the cultural conversation” appears to be shifting. However, he also questioned whether netizens will get to see the results.

“There are still liabilities, conditions, and systemic controls that likely inhibit, prohibit, mask, and control the amount of information that can be released. Again, I draw your attention to his use of the word evidence, which is important,” Russell Brand said.

What was Karoline Leavitt asked about Jeffrey Epstein’s files?

On Monday, May 19, 2025, Karoline Leavitt, speaking from the press briefing room’s “new media” seat, was asked when additional details about Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death would be released. Liam Cosgrove, a journalist for the blog Zero Hedge, referred to Jeffrey Epstein’s death as “the most famous Clinton-related suicide” and asked about phase two and what information it will contain.

“You've released phase one of the Epstein files. What was missing from that is any connection to his ties to intelligence agencies. And that's really the whole story, that not just trafficking young girls, but doing it on behalf of intelligence agencies, and even potentially as part of a blackmail ring with potential ties to the Israeli government.”

Before addressing the Epstein files, Cosgrove referenced a video recently shared by US President Donald Trump, highlighting the Clinton body count, which, according to him, is “the strange number of suicides that seem to happen in Clinton circles,” and read a headline from the Washington Post, which said that “Trump peddles false conspiracy theories tying the Clintons to several deaths.”

He also mentioned the death of Mark Middleton, who was reportedly a former Clinton White House aide linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Middleton was allegedly found dead on a Clinton Foundation property, with allegations that he died by suicide. He reportedly killed himself shotgun and by hanging himself from a tree.

Notably, Attorney General Pamela Bondi unveiled the first set of declassified files on February 27, 2025, in conjunction with the FBI. The documents in the first phase reportedly covered Epstein's sexual exploitation of more than 250 underage girls at his homes in New York, Florida, and other locations.

