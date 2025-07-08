“Absolute ghouls” — Megyn Kelly slams media people for claiming Texas flood victims “deserved it”

The death toll from the Texas floods on July 4 has surpassed 100. According to NBC, six counties reported fatalities, with Kerr County experiencing the highest number of deaths. Political commentator and podcaster Megyn Kelly discussed the political debates surrounding these flash floods in her July 7 video.

Megyn mentioned that President Trump is expected to visit the site himself on Friday, June 11. She criticized media reports that blamed Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for the floods.

"Some in the media, absolute ghouls all over the internet trying to blame the president and DOGE for the tragedy, claiming cuts by DOGE to the National Weather Service are to blame, that they left the agency unprepared. There's a long list of disgusting political ghouls who are doing this. They're insane," Kelly said.

"They're literally saying that these people deserved it. That these sweet little eight-year-old girls, that the 11- and 13-year-old girls with their arms around each other, that they deserved it because it's a Republican state and they must have voted for Trump and Elon."

Megyn Kelly further questioned the media blaming understaffing for the Texas floods and reported that there was more than double the expected staff.

"To the contrary, they had extra staff on board in that office going into this event. They understood that they were in a very precarious situation. They brought on more than double the normal expected staff that night. And not one of them is saying that this was the result of Doge cuts," Kelly said.

Megyn also said that the Texas flood was too powerful and abrupt to be effectively mitigated.

Texas floods killed Camp Mystic girls

Pictures of flooded Camp Mystic have been surfacing online. According to USA Today, at least 27 girls were killed at an all-girls summer camp, Camp Mystic, on July 4, when the nearby Guadalupe River water rose 34 feet rapidly following heavy rains. The report indicated that around 700 children were at the camp when the flash floods occurred.

Megyn Kelly reported that the victims include eight- to nine-year-old girls and counselors who were also high school-aged girls. Camp Mystic issued a statement on its website expressing condolences for those lost in the Texas floods.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly," the statement read.

Factors behind the Texas Floods

The damage caused by the Texas floods was a result of several climatic and geographical factors. Extreme rainfall, ranging from 2 to 4 inches per hour in areas like Kerr County and Mason County, brought a substantial amount of water.

The region's atmospheric conditions worsened the rainfall. The area had excess tropical moisture from the Gulf, the eastern Pacific, and the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry, which had hit the east coast of Mexico on June 29.

ABC News reported the presence of a mesoscale conductive vortex, which lifted moisture and contributed to the heavy rainfall. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the area has been experiencing drought conditions since the beginning of 2025. The dry soil was unable to retain water, which intensified the Texas floods.

The rescue authorities are still searching the area for survivors. An NBC report suggests that more rain is expected in the region, and therefore, the risk of flash flooding remains.

