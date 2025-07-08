Did Jelly Roll donate $50 million to Texas flood victims? Viral claim debunked

American rapper, country singer, and songwriter Jelly Roll is currently trending after a rumor surfaced online that he donated over a million dollars to flood victims in Texas. The Facebook page, Vibe Station, first posted the claim on July 7, 2025.

The page claimed that the singer had "donated $50 million to support victims and aid search and rescue efforts" for the people missing in Texas.

“Country singer Jelly Roll has donated $50 million to support victims and aid search and rescue efforts for those missing after the devastating flash floods in Texas. Fans were absolutely stunned to learn that he is personally on his way to the disaster site to offer direct assistance,” the caption read.

The post also had a collage of images from the flood sites and some Jelly Roll from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2024. It garnered over 101,000 views in under a day.

However, the now-viral claim is fake. Jelly Roll did not donate half a million dollars to Texas flood victims. He made no such announcement on his social media, nor did any major news outlets report on it.

The Vibe Station is known for its misleading, parodical, and fabricated content, as evident from the page’s reviews. Additionally, the fact-checking website Lead Stories further debunked the rumor.

Jelly Roll did not donate $50 million to flood victims in Texas

The Vibe Station post on Facebook was accompanied by a link to an external blog post site called amazing.livextop.com. It was headlined, “Jelly Roll Doпates $50 Millioп aпd Heads to Texas Flood Zoпe to Help Victims Persoпally.”

The article read in part:

“In a stunning act of generosity and compassion, the Grammy-nominated artist has donated a jaw-dropping $50 million to aid the victims of the catastrophic flash floods that have devastated parts of Texas. But that's not all -- he's not stopping at just writing a check.”

It continued:

“To the surprise of fans and local authorities alike, Jelly Roll is reportedly on his way to the disaster site in person, determined to offer hands-on support and comfort to families who have lost everything...”

According to the blog post, within 48 hours of the Texas flood news, Jelly Roll’s team allegedly made a $50 million personal donation. The alleged donation was “one of the largest ever made by a celebrity for a natural disaster in the United States.”

A fake blog post about JellyRoll's contribution to Texas flood relief efforts. (Image via amazing.livextop.com)

However, there is no evidence to corroborate the claim. Furthermore, a fake quote was attributed to the Tennessee-based country musician.

"When I saw the footage of people clinging to rooftops and children crying for their missing parents, my heart broke. I knew I had to do something -- money helps, but showing up means everything," Roll was falsely quoted.

The article also mentioned that photos of the singer circulated online and showed him wearing boots, a plain t-shirt, and loading supplies onto trucks. He was seen helping with the search, rescue, and recovery efforts. However, it failed to provide a credible source to support the claims.

The Vibe Station post also shared another link to the same blog site, which claimed the Son of a Sinner singer’s 7-year-old son went missing in the Texas flash floods. This, too, can be dismissed as factually incorrect, as neither the artist nor trustworthy publications confirmed the same.

Lead Stories also refuted the rumor and tagged the Vibe Station Facebook post and the supporting blog post as a hoax. Additionally, it revealed that Google and Yahoo! search engines did not yield any relevant results to verify that Jelly Roll made millions of dollars’ worth of donations to Texas flood victims or appeared in person to help with the relief efforts.

According to the BBC, torrential rains led to flash floods across central Texas on Friday, July 4, 2025. Over a hundred fatalities have been reported, while many remain missing. Some of the worst-affected areas include Kerr County, Travis County, Burnet County, Williamson County, Kendall County, and Tom Green County.

President Donald Trump has activated the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has launched many relief efforts with the help of 20 state agencies, as reported by CNN.

