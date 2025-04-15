How rich is American Idol season 23 star Jelly Roll? Net worth explored

American Idol season 23’s new Artist in Residence Jelly Roll has a net worth of $12 million in 2025, per Celebrity Net Worth. The 40-year-old musician works alongside judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. His latest album Beautifully Broken reached number one on Billboard 200 in October 2024. This October 2024 generates ongoing revenue through digital platforms and physical sales.

American Idol star's current single I Am Not Okay ranks in Billboard's Hot Country Songs Top 5, per biography.com. Scheduled appearances include a stadium tour with Post Malone and an April 11 Fire Country episode. BBR Music Group confirms that the artist sold over 500,000 tour tickets by September 2024.

American Idol season 23 Artist in Residence is reportedly worth $12 million

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Jelly Roll's revenue streams include music sales and streaming across digital platforms, along with arena and stadium performances. The current American Idol residency and Fire Country television role provide media income sources.

Brand partnerships include El Bandido Yankee Tequila, Uber Eats, and HEYDUDE. The Backroad Baptism Tour and Beautifully Broken Tour generated concert revenue in 2023-2024, while stadium shows with Post Malone are scheduled for 2025.

Additional income sources encompass music royalties, performance rights, merchandise sales, and media contracts.

Music career

According to Entertainment Tonight magazine, Jelly Roll released The Plain Shmear Tape as his first musical project in 2003. His music catalog includes 10 studio albums, 9 collaborative albums, 22 mixtapes, and 2 EPs across multiple genres. Major releases like A Beautiful Disaster in 2020 reached number 97 on the Billboard 200, per Celebrity Net Worth. The BBR Music Group artist expanded his success through Whitsitt Chapel in 2023, followed by Beautifully Broken in 2024.

The American Idol season 23 star’s concert earnings grew through strategic venue selections. The 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour covered 44 cities. His December 2022 Bridgestone Arena show brought 15,000 fans to Nashville, featuring guest performers Sam Hunt, Chris Young, and Tech N9ne, per Celebrity Net Worth.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards resulted in three major wins: Male Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year, and Video of the Year. The Country Music Association recognized him as New Artist of the Year in 2023. His performances include a special collaboration with Wynonna Judd at the 2023 CMA Awards opening ceremony.

The Recording Academy nominated him for multiple Grammy categories in 2024, including Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for Save Me with Lainey Wilson. His debut at the Grand Ole Opry in November 2021 marked his entry into mainstream country music. The 2023 ACM Awards brought him three victories, including Breakthrough Male Video of the Year.

Personal background

Jason DeFord's life story began in Nashville's Antioch neighborhood on December 4, 1984. As per biography.com, his father, Horace "Buddy" DeFord operated a wholesale meat business. Early challenges shaped his path, including 40 different jail terms starting at age 14. His GED completion at age 23 marked a turning point during his incarceration.

The star married Bunnie XO in 2016, and the couple moved into a new Nashville property in November 2023. His family includes daughter Bailee, who appears in his Tears Could Talk music video, and son Noah. March 2025 brought news of the couple's IVF treatment journey, per biography.com.

His April 2025 weight announcement of 357 pounds demonstrates significant progress from his 540-pound starting point. His fitness goals include completing a half marathon after finishing his first 5K race in May 2024, and his upcoming plans include Swedish skydiving upon reaching his target weight.

Television appearances showcase his range through Tulsa King season 2 and Fire Country. His American Idol residency brings musical expertise to aspiring performers.

American Idol season 23 is airing on ABC network.

