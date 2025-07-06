What did Nmplol say about Texas flash flood victims? Controversy explained

Twitch streamer and One True King co-owner Nick "Nmplol" Polom recently found himself on the receiving end of backlash online after making an off-hand joke about the victims of the flash floods that recently devastated parts of Texas. The streamer recently took to his Twitch broadcast to respond to the drama, even doubling down on his original remarks.

The allegations made against Nmplol claimed that the streamer's joke was particularly aimed at the children who went missing during the floods, with around 25 girls assumed to have disappeared.

This article covers the original remarks made by the OTK streamer as well as the eventual apology extended by him after receiving backlash online.

Exploring OTK Nmplol's remarks about the child victims of the Texas flash floods

The controversy began when Nmplol appeared in a broadcast alongside fellow OTK member EsfandTV. While together, Nmplol was told about the ongoing floods by Wake Wilder, a fellow OTK-affiliated streamer. When Wilder pointed out that many of the victims of the floods were children, Nmplol replied:

"Okay, they don't have much to live for anyway, it's okay."

As Wilder walked away from Nmplol after his mistimed remark, a fellow associate of the collective, Brie, then stated that the children had "their whole lives ahead of them." Nmplol then replied to Brie in a parodical, agitated voice, mentioning the perils of AI as the reason for his belief:

"Brie! When they're older, every job's going to be AI, everything they learn is on ChatGPT, there's no future!"

Following his statement, the OTK star was met with a barrage of criticism both on his own broadcast as well in streaming circles, including those on X and Reddit. After a thread covering the situation went viral on r/LivestreamFail, Nmplol personally responded in the comments, calling out members of the subreddit for vilifying him for the joke:

"You got me LSF. Never seen an entire reddit self report they've never had friends before. Woah dark joke ohhhh man this guy is the devil! Malena deserves 100%! I hate this guy! Omg! Get him! Holy f**k how do you wake up everyday knowing full well you are LSF users. I couldn't do it. Props I guess. Stronger than me!"

However, soon after doubling down on his original remarks on Reddit, Nmplol made a post on X, acknowledging that he had been too harsh in his choice of words while speaking about the victims of the Texas flash floods. He wrote:

"Sorry guys, joke went too far. I wasn’t fully aware of the situation. It’s tragic what’s happened. I’ll be more mindful going forward. Hope everyone stays safe and dry in Texas."

In other news, Nmplol was recently involved in a feud with streaming personality Kattpaccino after the latter commented on the supposed "vibe" she gets from him. Kattpacino had described how she got the "vibe" that the OTK star would ask for sexual favors after a collaboration. Nmplol has since condemned the statements made by her.

