Streamers Nmplol and Kattpaccino drama explained

Twitch streamer Katie "Kattpaccino" is recognized for her "Just Chatting" and Hot Tub content on the platform. Recently, a clip of her speaking out against One True King's (OTK) Nick "Nmplol" went viral online. Nick responded and defended himself, claiming that the "authorities" were involved in the matter. The ordeal began after Katie was heard on stream talking about Nick's "vibes."

On a June 27 "Just Chatting" stream, Kattpaccino touched on the energy the OTK member gives off:

"I don't know, Nmp kinda gives me kinda like weirdo vibes. He kinda gives off the vibes of a... But like, no shade... y'know."

Katie seemed to suggest that Nmplol's behaviour was strange, as she called him a "weirdo." She then clarified that her comments were not to be considered as insults or "shade." That said, she continued to add more detail to her thoughts on Nick:

"He gives off the... 'Hey, I have followers,' kinda vibe, and then... 'Yo, yeah we can stream together, but also I'm gonna try to like, hit on you afterwards and then try to make you sleep with me,' kinda vibe, 'and then, if you say no, I'm gonna kinda like force myself on you,' kinda vibe, that's just what I get."

Overall, Kattpaccino alleged that Nick was the type to take advantage of his fan base and manipulate female streamers.

Streamer Deansocool defends Nmplol against Kattpaccino

Later, Twitch's Dean "Deansocool," who is a creator with over 357,000 followers, mainly known for his GTA RP gameplay, reacted to Kattpaccino's comments on Nmplol and defended the OTK member.

Notably, Dean and Nick had an interaction at the 2024 Streamer Awards, and are familiar with each other's content. In his reaction, Dean sarcastically imitated the delivery Katie used while sharing her thoughts on Nmplol, and said:

"You're giving me false allegation vibes... I don't know... You look like the type to cry wolf... You look like the type to sleep with the whole team, just to get like a couple... [you look like they type] to give a blow**b to get a tick mark on a social media platform... you look like half of LA. Let me chill, I'm sorry. I just had to return the favor. It don't feel good, don't it?"

Deansocool essentially claimed that Kattpaccino was the type to spread false allegations and also go to extreme measures for internet fame.

Nmplol speaks briefly on the Kattpacino situation

While doing his regular review of his subreddit r/Nmpx on June 30, the streamer came across a post titled:

"Dean goes off on twitch rando throwing shade at Nick."

Nick did not seem to want to stress on this subject, and offered a few words in response, claiming that the authorities have been notified and that they would take necessary action, potentially against Kattpaccino.

He said:

"I'm not going to talk about this, but I have reported this to the authorities, 'cuz that was so outta pocket. You shouldn't be able to say stuff like that to people. It was absolutely crazy that that was even said. Way to go, Eric, for hanging out with this person daily, amazing. But, we have reported this to the authorities, let's see what happens, yeah, next post."

Nick refers to Eric "Erobb221," a fellow streamer and long-time collaborator, and wondered why he would "hang out" with Kattpaccino every day. Notably, on June 28, Erobb appeared on Katie's channel to do a fishing stream.

As of this writing, Kattpaccino has yet to respond to Nmplol.

