Asmongold wants to rejoin OTK as Nmplol claims popular Reddit community no longer has power over organization

In October 2020, Zack "Asmongold" co-founded One True King (OTK), an organization of content creators, along with his fellow Twitch streamers Mizkif, Esfand, Rich Campbell, and Tips Out. In February 2025, Asmon decided to leave OTK. Now, following sponsorship difficulties, the collective has made a controversial move to Kick, in a content partnership with Kick Studios.

For context, a clip of one of the group's core members, Nick "Nmplol," explaining why the Kick move happened surfaced online. In the clip, the 34-year-old streamer cited issues with "cancellations" that ultimately led to lost sponsorships:

"So, a lot of people are kinda wondering, 'Man, you know, OTK - Kick, blah, blah, blah.' Let me tell you why it's important, okay? As you guys have known, we have been a part of many, many cancellations here at OTK. Right? Yes, many, many, many, many cancellations. What happens is, when you get cancellations, you lose the old sponsorships."

Notably, Asmon's October 2024 remarks on the Israel-Palestine conflict led to a Twitch ban and a wave of criticism that indirectly affected OTK, especially considering Zack's status as one of the most prominent political commentators in live streaming.

In another surprising turn of events, Kick publicly welcomed Asmongold onto its platform on June 1, 2025. This shift allows the streamer to be more expressive with his politics, especially because of Kick's relatively lenient content moderation policies compared to Twitch's.

Responding to Nmplol's explanation on the OTK-Kick deal, Asmongold asked whether he could join back with his fellow streamers:

"Does this mean I can come back now?"

Looking back at why Asmongold left OTK

Nick also mentioned that, with Kick's support, OTK now has free rein and is no longer bound by the Reddit community, LiveStreamFail:

"I'm going to be honest, chat, we now have the ability to do whatever the f**k we want. You know, your little emails that LSF's been sending, it doesn't do s**t anymore."

This sort of mentality goes hand-in-hand with Asmongold's streaming style, considering his often unapologetic opinion deliveries. In February 2025, the streamer spoke on why his unfiltered commentary makes it a challenge for the organization as a whole:

"There are a couple of reasons. Number 1, my content, I'm doing controversial political content, is really hard to synthesize with content that is not like that. Because of how extreme it is and how polarizing it is. So, it is harder to find sponsors, it is harder to do things for that reason. So that's one big reason."

Overall, the streamer expressed how his personal decisions with politics shouldn't affect the broader group just by association. Recently, Asmon reiterated this sentiment after rapper bbno$ censored his face in a music video.

