  Asmongold officially joins Kick Partner Program ahead of his multistreaming shift

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Jun 01, 2025 20:51 GMT
Asmongold has officially joined Kick ahead of his shift to multistreaming
Zack "Asmongold" has officially joined Kick, as announced in a post by the platform on X. The streamer previously announced that he would soon join the platform as part of his move towards multistreaming, which means broadcasting across different platforms simultaneously.

Asmongold also revealed that he has joined the Kick Partner Program, which is Kick's method of compensating streamers for content creation on the website.

"Happening literally tomorrow": Asmongold will soon begin multistreaming on Kick and Twitch

Asmongold has been talking about his shift to multistreaming for a few days now, making a mention of it on his Twitch broadcasts. The streamer, who currently hosts broadcasts on his alternate account, zackrawrr, on Twitch, will now also begin streaming on Kick side-by-side, allowing him to reach a wider audience across both platforms.

Talking about it in his latest broadcast, Asmongold also stated that he has officially joined Kick's Partner Program, although he was not awarded a signing bonus. Revealing that he will begin multistreaming on June 2, 2025, Asmongold stated:

"Tomorrow, I'm going to start multistreaming on Kick. I joined the Kick Partner Program, and that's happening literally tomorrow... I press one button, and I go live on another platform... I'm not moving over there, I'm not leaving Twitch, I'm not doing anything like that. I'm just streaming on there as well. "

Explaining the reasons behind starting multistreaming only on Kick so far, Asmongold continued:

"I talked to the guys there. I've had a good relationship with them, and so, we set something up and we joined the program and that's it... Again, the reason why I didn't go to YouTube is because of DMCA. It's not feasible for me to go to YouTube... No signing bonus or anything like that."
Asmongold had previously stated that his shift to multistreaming would push other content creators to also start doing the same, forming a sort of movement within the livestreaming community

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
