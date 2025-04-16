Kick's multistreaming feature: How to enable and other important details explained

Kick has rolled out a brand new feature for streamers. The platform's multistreaming feature allows creators to broadcast their streams simultaneously on Kick as well as Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms. The multistreaming feature is part of Kick's Partner Program, which is a premium monetization program offered by the platform.

Ad

To get the multistreaming feature, streamers would first need to enroll for Kick's Partner Program, which requires specific performance metrics. These include having a verified channel before applying, having relevant links to social media, a complete "About" section, and having at least 250 unique chatters in the last 30 days, among others.

How to sign up for the Partner Program (Image via Kick)

Once streamers have signed up for the Partner Program, they need to use a third-party streaming tool like Restream, Streamlabs, StreamYard, or OBS Studio with a multistreaming plugin. One important thing to note is that streamers must make sure to enable the multistreaming toggle.

Ad

Trending

Type "/multi on" to enable multistreaming.

Type "/multi off" to disable it and stream exclusively on Kick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

How will revenue be calculated for Kick streamers who multistream?

Partner income through multistreaming will be reduced, as outlined on their official website. Multistreaming can reduce earnings by up to 50%. However, this reduction does not apply to vertical streams, such as those on YouTube Shorts, TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube Live in vertical mode.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The income reduction is only enforced when multistreaming to horizontal platforms, like Twitch. This was also confirmed by Kick's Santamaria (@Svntvmvriv), who wrote:

"Important detail. You can still multistream to X, Insta, Tik Tok and YT Shorts (verticals) to get the full KICK Partner rate. Horizontal platforms is the lesser rate."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In summary, streamers will continue to earn a 95/5 subscriber split, paid out at the end of each month. This revenue will only be reduced by 50% if streamers choose to multistream on Kick and other horizontal platforms.

Not the first feature added to Kick this month

Earlier this week (April 13, 2025), Kick announced a new feature called Channel Points. This is designed for viewers and is targeted at enhancing viewer engagement and interaction on the platform/streams.

Ad

It allows viewers to earn points by watching and participating in a streamer's channel, which they can then redeem for custom rewards set by the streamer. It’s available to all Kick users (streamers and viewers).

It's worth noting that points are specifically allotted to channels. So, for instance, the points collected by watching Felix "xQc's" streams cannot be transferred to Adin Ross's channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyan Mukherjee Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.



Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.



Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games. Know More