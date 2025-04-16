Kick's multistreaming feature: How to enable and other important details explained

Kick has rolled out a brand new feature for streamers. The platform's multistreaming feature allows creators to broadcast their streams simultaneously on Kick as well as Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms. The multistreaming feature is part of Kick's Partner Program, which is a premium monetization program offered by the platform.
To get the multistreaming feature, streamers would first need to enroll for Kick's Partner Program, which requires specific performance metrics. These include having a verified channel before applying, having relevant links to social media, a complete "About" section, and having at least 250 unique chatters in the last 30 days, among others.
Once streamers have signed up for the Partner Program, they need to use a third-party streaming tool like Restream, Streamlabs, StreamYard, or OBS Studio with a multistreaming plugin. One important thing to note is that streamers must make sure to enable the multistreaming toggle.
- Type "/multi on" to enable multistreaming.
- Type "/multi off" to disable it and stream exclusively on Kick.
How will revenue be calculated for Kick streamers who multistream?
Partner income through multistreaming will be reduced, as outlined on their official website. Multistreaming can reduce earnings by up to 50%. However, this reduction does not apply to vertical streams, such as those on YouTube Shorts, TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube Live in vertical mode.
The income reduction is only enforced when multistreaming to horizontal platforms, like Twitch. This was also confirmed by Kick's Santamaria (@Svntvmvriv), who wrote:
"Important detail. You can still multistream to X, Insta, Tik Tok and YT Shorts (verticals) to get the full KICK Partner rate. Horizontal platforms is the lesser rate."
In summary, streamers will continue to earn a 95/5 subscriber split, paid out at the end of each month. This revenue will only be reduced by 50% if streamers choose to multistream on Kick and other horizontal platforms.
Not the first feature added to Kick this month
Earlier this week (April 13, 2025), Kick announced a new feature called Channel Points. This is designed for viewers and is targeted at enhancing viewer engagement and interaction on the platform/streams.
It allows viewers to earn points by watching and participating in a streamer's channel, which they can then redeem for custom rewards set by the streamer. It’s available to all Kick users (streamers and viewers).
It's worth noting that points are specifically allotted to channels. So, for instance, the points collected by watching Felix "xQc's" streams cannot be transferred to Adin Ross's channel.