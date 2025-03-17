Kick's updated partner program requirements explored: New rules allow streamers an easier path to monetize their channel

Twitch's rival streaming platform Kick has announced a new set of requirements for becoming a partner on the platform. To those unaware, being a partner on Kick essentially allows the individual to utilize paid subscriptions and monetize their content.

Kick has often used its subscription split as a strong point, as it provides 95% of the cut of the subscription to the streamers themselves while keeping 5% as the platform fees. In comparison, the most profitable revenue split offered by Twitch is a 70/30 split in favor of the streamers.

The newer requirements will make it significantly easier for content creators to become partners on the platform, with the qualifying amount of subscribers and concurrent viewers being reduced significantly, alongside other changes in the metrics for the platform.

Kick updates partner program requirements, allowing streamers to monetize their content much easier

As per the new policies, a content creator on Kick does not have to become an affiliate, with subscriptions being enabled for a "creator" after just five hours of streaming. Earlier, 75 followers were also required for the subscriptions to be enabled.

Further, the requirements for verification on the platform have been reduced. Instead of requiring 20 subscribers, now, a creator can get verification with only 10 subscribers. Coupled with that, instead of 75 average viewers, only 50 average are required. The requirement for streaming for 12 days has also been removed. The requirement for the number of hours streaming and unique chatters has also been brought down significantly.

Most importantly, to become a partner on the platform, only 75 average viewers are required, as opposed to the 100 required before, and only 30 hours of streaming instead of 50. Apart from this, the biggest change comes in the form of only requiring 250 followers, instead of the earlier 1500. Similar to verification requirements, the number of chatters required has been halved, and a minimum number of days streamed is no longer a prerequisite.

In other news, Kick star Adin Ross recently gave an update on a potential second stream with hip-hop artist Playboi Carti. To those unaware, the two have held a collaborative broadcast before, but it did not go as smoothly as expected after the rap icon left Ross' stream much earlier than expected, while allegedly taking the payment for the collaboration.

