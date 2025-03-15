Adin Ross gives update about possible Kick stream with Playboi Carti

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently updated his fans about the possibility of a second Kick broadcast with rapping star Playboi Carti. Ross has previously collaborated with the streamer, as the former supposedly offered him millions of dollars as payment. Despite this, the broadcast was deemed a failure due to Carti leaving the livestream much earlier than expected.

Talking to an interviewer, Ross stated that he would not be holding a broadcast with Carti. When asked by the interviewer if there was going to be a second collaborative stream involving the two, Ross stated:

"I don't think so, man."

Adin Ross explains he will not be holding a livestream with Playboi Carti

Adin Ross' previous collaborative broadcast with Playboi Carti came in February, 2024, but did not go as planned as the rapper arrived later than expected for the broadcast. Further, upon arriving, he spent just a few minutes with the Kick streamer before allegedly leaving with a duffel bag full of cash.

Due to the unexpected exit of Carti, the livestream was deemed a failure, and even led Adin Ross to apologize to the Kick Ed Craven, who had been supporting the broadcast.

Talking about the reason why he believed a second stream with Playboi Carti was not possible, Adin Ross said:

"He's dropping an album though, and has the whole world hyped, so, shout out to him, you know? I love people that are successful and they do what they love. It's awesome that he has an album coming out, but no stream with him. I don't think so."

During his recent conversation with Kai Ceant on March 14, 2025, Playboi Carti stated that he felt "awkward" with Ross at the time of their collaborative broadcast. However, the rapper clarified that he had no hard feelings towards the Kick streamer.

