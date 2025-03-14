Playboi Carti says Adin Ross stream felt "awkward" and hard to vibe with

Fans have been waiting for rapper Playboi Carti's latest album, I Am Music, for over five years. Finally, on March 14, the album hit streaming services worldwide. Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was present every step of the way, broadcasting overnight in anticipation of the album's release. During this time, Carti called Cenat and had a brief conversation about Kick streamer Adin Ross.

For context, the rapper made his first livestream appearance on Ross' channel; his six-minute cameo subsequently went viral. During his conversation with Kai on March 14, Carti explained why his appearance on Adin's broadcast was so brief:

"('Would you ever go on another stream?', asked Kai) Hell yeah, I got to that Adin Ross sh*t... I ain't like that. It wasn't even posed to be like that... I wish that sh*t wasn't like that. I'm not even negative for real like.."

Carti stated that Adin wasn't the type of person he'd spend time with:

"It ain't even that bruh, he jus not my typa ni**a so it's gon' be awkward, you feel me? And it's cool..."

Regardless of the situation, the rapper commended Adin and expressed that he bears no animosity towards the streamer.

Revisiting Playboi Carti's 2024 appearance on Adin Ross' stream

Carti's first and only physical appearance on Adin Ross' Kick stream took place in February 2024. The streamer met the masked rapper backstage after a concert performance and exchanged pleasantries. After this, Ross pointed out that there were "500,000 people watching" and appreciated Carti for coming on; the rapper showed love, using very few words.

Many noted Carti's hesitance to initiate conversations and Adin's attempts to fill the gaps. The rapper left shortly after receiving a duffle bag filled with cash from Ross.

Adin Ross had promoted the stream by implying that he had paid Carti $2 million in cash and provided a Ferrari to secure his appearance. However, during a subsequent call with 21 Savage, the streamer denied paying the full amount.

Over six months after his stream with Adin, Playboi Carti commended the streamer for appreciating his track All Red despite the two having a controversial past.

