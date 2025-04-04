Streamer Sam Frank reveals she made over $80,000 through Kick's partner income program

Content creator Sam Frank shared her streaming income during a broadcast on April 4, 2025. The internet personality claimed she made over $80,000 during a 30-day streaming challenge last year. Sam hosted the month-long broadcast with Rangesh “N3on” in October 2024, where they streamed IRL (in real life) content, food challenges, and games.

The internet personality pulled up her Kick content creator dashboard and showed her monthly income. During the marathon stream, she averaged over 3,500 concurrent viewers and made over $2,500 per day. In 2025, she started playing more triple-A games alongside her gambling and IRL content and continues to maintain a steady audience.

Sam Frank says Kick’s partner program changed her life

During a recent broadcast, fans asked Sam Frank why she did such long streams. The content creator pulled up her channel dashboard and said:

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to make that much money bro. Oh you guys can’t even see it. (Adjusts her stream layout) Like it was actually crazy dude. During the 30 days, I made $80,000 bruh…and you guys were wondering why I was doing 15-hour streams bro…like, wouldn’t you? Kick literally changed my life bro. Kick partner (program) literally changed my life."

Sam saw a viewership spike when N3on got banned during his 30-day streaming challenge. The two content creators were dating then and planned to host subathons together. N3on received a three-day ban due to on-screen violence and had to end the 24/7 stream. Sam continued the challenge alone, and N3on appeared in her livestreams during his suspension.

Sam Frank and N3on have stopped streaming together

N3on announced on January 31, 2025, that he had broken up with Sam. The streamer is known for scripted content, and he faked his death twice, which raised suspicions. On February 11, 2025, Sam Frank confirmed that they broke up after fans kept asking her about it. She said:

“It's genuinely making it way harder for everyone because I'm being brought back up. And, he's trying to... stream and you guys aren't letting him, like, fully move on."

The streamer called out her chat for making assumptions about their breakup and calling the situation fake. Sam told her audience to leave her and N3on alone and let them handle their breakup privately.

In other news, artist Kanye West invited N3on for a collaboration livestream in Japan. Content creators xQc, Sneako, and Adin Ross shared their excitement for the upcoming broadcast.

