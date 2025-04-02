"That stream would be f**king HILARIOUS": Fans react as Kanye West invites N3on for livestream collaboration from Japan

Controversial rapper and musician Kanye "Ye" West has invited Kick streamer Mikyle "N3on" to stream with him in Japan. According to reports, the rapper desires to leave the USA for Japan in an attempt to "rebuild life." West has had a contentious few months since he was unbanned on X. He has posted some controversial remarks since then, including seemingly racist and antisemitic ones.

N3on, who is one of the most popular IRL (in real life) streamers on Kick, could potentially have an opportunity to have Ye in his stream. Here is what the rapper posted on his X account:

"@N3ononyt Need to stream from Japan."

Kanye West wants to collaborate with N3on (Image via X/@kanyewest)

The Kick streamer, who clearly seems up for the task, replied:

"Let’s run it"

West's X post also garnered numerous reactions from netizens. One user deemed their potential collaboration "hilarious" and wrote:

"That stream would be f**king HILARIOUS," wrote@DUMBASSUB

Another wondered what exactly the two would discuss:

"What the hell are you two going to talk about?" penned@Zvbear

A verified N3on page was surprised by the invitation, stating:

"Neon x ye is the last thing I expected," said @n3onlie

Here are some other reactions:

"Neon x Ye was not on my 2025 bingo card," said @suayrez

"This a April Fools Joke?" said @N3onHub

"That's actually f**king crazy" - Adin Ross reacts to Kanye West posting N3on's picture

While Kanye West's reputation has recently taken a hit due to his antics online, he remains a major figure in the music and online communities. Streamers like Adin Ross and Nico "Sneako" reacted to Ye sharing N3on's image and inviting him for a collaboration.

Sneako said:

"Bro, look at this Ye tweet. (Adin Ross asked, 'What did he tweet?') He tweeted N3on."

Adin Ross, who had a long-standing feud with the Kick streamer, has recently settled their differences. He seemed excited to see Ye’s post:

"That's actually f**king crazy. I'm not gonna lie, that's actually sick. That's actually awesome for N3on, on God. That's actually really cool. That's aura, I ain't gonna lie. N3on, you gotta do that stream, bro. Before he blocks you, do it."

Kanye West had previously invited Adin Ross to collaborate on a stream but later insisted on being addressed as "sir." In a surprising twist, he ultimately ended up blocking the streamer as well.

