Adin Ross opens up about not being close with certain streamers, fans believe he's talking about Kai Cenat

Streamer Adin Ross returned to Twitch after a two-year ban and talked about how he is not close to certain content creators on the platform. In a conversation with FaZe Clan’s Joshua “YourRAGE”, the controversial personality opened up about his friendships with his peers and how he was no longer close with some people. While Adin did not take names, his fans believe the streamer was talking about Kai Cenat.

YourRAGE visited the content creator’s house on April 1, 2025, where they talked about their careers and the ban. Adin shared how happy he was to host his first Twitch stream following the controversies, but he also pointed out how some people showed him “fake love” when he was away from the platform:

“When I was banned, there was a difference between love and fake love…and I really don’t even want to go into that because I don’t want issues I don’t want to start problems. I don’t want to create any..it’s like you gotta just remember who’s not f**king with you when you’re down. You know what I mean? You gotta remember that. And bro…that’s the biggest thing, you gotta remember exactly who’s kinda not real and who isn’t.”

Adin Ross' comments about other creators leave netizens puzzled

Internet personalities Mike Majlak and Jake Paul visited Adin during his return livestream on Twitch. The streamer also interacted with FaZe Clan members and pointed out how everyone wants to “f**k with” him again:

“I can go live and have fun today because you came over, and Mike (Majlak) came over, and Jake (Paul) came over. That’s easy, that’s a call! (snaps finger) And now everyone wants to pick up the phone and f**k with me again because I’m unbanned. I’m so happy bro!”

YourRAGE seemed confused by what Adin Ross was saying. He asked the content creator:

“See…I notice the little things. You said ‘now people want to pick up the phone and f**k with me again’. What does that mean? Who wants to f**k with you when you was down? What are you talking about? Everyone was... you know what I’m saying?”

The conversation between the two streamers went viral, and many netizens predict Adin Ross was talking about Kai Cenat:

“Real ones know that Adin made Kai’s entire career. Nobody would no who Kai was without Adin. If you were there during the SSB/E-Date era Yk this,” wrote X user @masonsmeta

“Kai leached off him then turned his back on him,” commented X user @RealMediaX

“Kai’s going to regret that once his career is in the bin,” said X user @ChargeyyW

The streamer did not want to call out any content creators and said he didn’t want to “go there”. Adin Ross told YourRage:

“I just really don’t wanna go there. I just wanna be like…you know bro? I just wanna treat people like how they treat me, and that’s it..because if nobody wants to give me the right mind, the right attention it’s alright, bro. It’s life.”

The streamer plans to continue streaming on Kick despite the unban, as he has some "special livestreams" planned already. The content creator also wants to settle his differences with Hasan "HasanAbi" and discuss their political viewpoints in an upcoming livestream.

In other news, Adin Ross alleged that Kai Cenat did not help him get unbanned. His comments left internet users debating who was right or wrong in the situation.

