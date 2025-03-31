Adin Ross' friend alleges Kai Cenat did not respond to streamer's plea for help to get unbanned on Twitch

Kick streamer Cameron "Cuffem" has alleged that Kai Cenat did not respond to Adin Ross' plea for help getting unbanned from Twitch. In a 42-second video posted on X, Cuffem reacted to Kai Cenat commenting on Adin Ross finally being unbanned from the Amazon-owned platform two years after his channel was indefinitely suspended.

According to Cuffem, Ross contacted Cenat and asked if he "could say something" after Hasan "HasanAbi" was unbanned following the Rick Scott controversy, but the New Yorker allegedly did not respond.

Cuffem elaborated:

"That's nuts because I remember when Adin talks to Kai, he was like, 'Could you say something about this? This isn't fair how Hasan gets unbanned after one day for saying somebody should be killed, and I didn't even get unbanned.' And this n***a, Kai, didn't even reply to Adin. Yo, that was nuts. The only people that tweeted something about this was FaZe, chat."

Fans had a lot to say about the Kick streamer's claims.

"I feel like Kai don’t even fw Adin like that no more" X user @ayekeeno wrote.

"Kai was advocating for Adin for 2 years… he didn’t advocate during the Hassan thing when he wasn’t even streaming cuz he was traveling for jimmy Fallon, espn, London charity match and now Kai the bad guy??" X user @Alvizo947Alvizo commented.

"Kai gotta do what's best for Kai, Adin can take the L 🤷‍♂️" X user @iamskrptd remarked.

What has Kai Cenat said about Adin Ross getting unbanned from Twitch?

Kai Cenat discussed Adin Ross' Twitch unban during his livestream on March 31, 2025. While claiming to have contacted the Florida native as soon as his channel was reinstated, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner stated:

"That boy, Adin, is unbanned! That boy, as soon as he got unbanned, I hit him up. As soon as he got unbanned. That is so... I ain't going to lie, bro, that s**t is so crazy! I ain't going to lie, summer is literally settling in. So crazy! Adin is now unbanned, bro!"

Kai Cenat also congratulated Adin Ross and hoped that his community remained "stable":

"Congratulations, that s**t is so crazy! The only thing that is left to do is make sure that n****'s community is stable. His n***s, b**ch, I'm going to tell you - them n****s... if bro I think they'll be able to do it, though. I think Adin will be able to do it. But it's just how Adin's going to make sure that s**t is hard to maintain. He cannot feed into that s**t."

In other news, FaZe Clan members Jerry "Silky" and Nick "Lacy" have announced a collaboration stream with Adin Ross.

