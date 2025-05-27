"Will be a very big moment": Asmongold announces he will start multistreaming soon

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has stated that he will start multistreaming across platforms soon. To those unaware, multistreaming involves simultaneously hosting broadcasts across platforms, which allows the content creator access to a wider audience and increased revenue from multiple sources.

Talking to his audience in a broadcast on May 26, 2025, Asmon has stated that his move to begin multistreaming will inspire other streamers to do the same:

"I think that when I start multistreaming, you're going to see a lot of people that are going to move after I do it... It will be very very big moment... I think that a lot of people are waiting on somebody to do it, and for it to actually, kind of, like happen."

Asmongold reveals he will start multistreaming in a week

While Twitch had historically put policies prohibiting streamers from utilizing multistreaming, this restriction was lifted in 2023. Since then, streamers have been utilizing the ability to broadcast themselves freely across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and even X.

After he revealed his interest in shifting to multistreaming in the near future, a viewer asked Asmongold why he had not started multistreaming already, to which the streamer replied:

"'Why don't you now?' Honestly, 'cause I haven't set it up. I'll probably start some time next week. How about that?"

In other news, Asmongold and VTuber Nyara recently became embroiled in a public feud, with both streamers taking to X and their respective broadcasts to call out the other party.

The drama began after he talked about Nyara's perspective on the provision of gender affirming care to trans children during one of his broadcasts, while also addressing the recent controversy enveloping Nyara and fellow VTuber Kirsche. The two parties have made multiple accusations against each other, with Asmon implying that Nyara was "trying to groom kids," while the latter accused him of "transphobia."

