Asmongold and VTuber Nyara controversy explained

Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" and VTuber Nyara have become involved in a feud after Nyara accused the American political commentator of "transphobia." These statements emerged after Asmongold gave his opinion on trans children and their freedom to choose gender-affirming care and treatment.

While Asmongold vehemently opposed the idea, Nyara has often expressed support for providing trans children with access to medical facilities to facilitate their transition. This article covers the resulting back-and-forth between the two during their broadcasts as well as on X.

VTuber Nyara accuses Asmongold of transphobia and spreading transphobic narratives

The controversy began with Asmongold reacting to an X post made by Nyara, in which she had stated that trans individuals would "never leave kids alone" as they aim at helping trans children attain the "care" and "education" generally required by them at a younger age.

Asmongold responded to this by claiming that the trans community is causing an "AoE (Area of effect) damage" to the gay community:

"There's AoE damage that's happening to the gay community as a macro community because you've decided to attach yourself like a parasite to the LGB community, and then turn it effectively into a weapon for you to push this on children."

In response, Nyara accused Asmongold's statements of having been used "against gay people for decades" and claimed that Asmongold's remarks indirectly acknowledged the existence of "gay children":

"So, do you agree that kids can be gay, because people said that gay people are pushing gayness onto children. You know that, right? What you just said has literally been used against gay people for decades. 'Oh! They're coming after your children. We just need to go and convert them.'"

In a post on X, Nyara also accused Asmongold of pushing the same rhetoric that was supposedly used against trans/gay people in N*zi Germany:

"I'm so tired of transphobia. Trans kids exist. They have always existed. People like Asmon are now trying to silence me by pushing the same rhetoric that was used against trans/gay people in Nazi Germany to justify the book burnings and murders."

"Everybody hates this b**ch" - Asmongold responds to VTuber Nyara's transphobic allegations

Subsequently, Nyara claimed that Asmongold had been leading a "harassment campaign" against her. Asmongold then clapped back at the accusation in a subsequent broadcast, asking her to "just stay away from the kids" while claiming that everybody dislikes Nyara.

Stating that he will not stop expressing his opinion on the matter, Asmongold said:

"You call it whatever you want, just stay away from the kids. Just stop trying to groom kids. I'm not asking for a lot, am I? Damn, just stop doing that. I don't know what this is... Nah, you can complain and cry and get mad about this, and act like a victim all you want, but the thing is I'm not going to stop doing it... It f**king makes it funnier for me."

Going further, he claimed that Nyara is leading "cancel campaigns" against other content creators:

"Everybody hates this b**ch and the reason why... is because she leads cancel campaigns against another person. So, this dumb b**ch goes and starts leading a massive cancel campaign on Kirsche, saying how she's a racist, a n*zi, trying to get her sponsors taken away. And then I call her out, and I don't even say a whole lot, I just played her own clip of her saying it..."

Going further, Asmongold stated that he did not care for Nyara's gender, using an ableist remark to refer to her in the process:

"He/She, I don't give a f**k what their gender is. She acts like a woman, somebody's trans? I'm not going to go and play these gender games. I don't give a f**k about that. You a man, you a woman? You're neither! You're a re***d!... The thing is, to me, I don't care about what you're doing... You go around, and you start this trouble, you create drama and now, you throw sh** at somebody else and you think that you can get a Twitter mob behind you, then I come back... Everybody's shi**ng on you. Well, welcome to the f**king show, if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen."

"Bullied for being trans isn't grooming" - VTuber Nyara responds to Asmongold's comments

After Asmongold stated that he wanted Nyara to "stop trying to groom kids," Nyara said that wanting children to "not be bullied" for their trans identity could not be constituted as grooming. Writing in a post made on X on May 27, 2025, Nyara wrote:

"Acknowledging the existence of trans kids, wanting them to have access to healthcare and not be bullied for being trans isn’t grooming. I’m more than happy to educate you on trans topics, @Asmongold . I remember a time when you heard out the other side."

In a subsequent X post, Nyara also disagreed with Asmongold's claim that she had led a cancel campaign against Kirsche, and stated that she was attempting to "hold creators accountable" for "pushing transphobic" statements:

"I think claiming that I’ve launched a massive cancel campaign against Kirsche, when in reality Rev wanted VTubers to cancel me twice and Kirsche boosting it, is incredibly disingenuous. All I did was hold creators accountable for pushing transphobic talking points."

In other news, Asmongold recently gave his opinion on twenty-four-hour-long Twitch suspensions. He claimed that such short-term suspensions give the afflicted creator "extra attention" and hence are an ineffective form of punishment. These statements came after HasanAbi's twenty-four-hour-long ban for "improper handling of terrorist propaganda."

