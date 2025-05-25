"Extra attention": Asmongold critiques "24 hour suspensions" after HasanAbi's recent Twitch ban

Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" recently gave his take on twenty-four-hour-long Twitch suspensions in a post on X. Asmongold's opinion came in light of the recent day-long ban handed to political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi. This ban was due to him discussing the manifesto of the individual who fatally shot two Israeli embassy staff members during a live broadcast on the platform.

In his post, uploaded on X, Asmongold claimed that the shorter-duration bans act as "extra attention" for the individual receiving them and thus "serve no purpose."

"24 hour suspensions serve no purpose and act more often as a reward than punishment through the extra attention they create."

"Is criticizing terrorism ToS but promoting isn't?": Asmongold talks about HasanAbi's recent Twitch ban

HasanAbi extensively covered the recent attack that took place outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, with the perpetrator of the attack shooting at a group of four. The bullets struck two Israeli embassy staff members, who were a couple, killing both.

Now, as per the platform, HasanAbi's ban on Twitch is due to him partaking in "improper handling of terrorist propaganda" after he discussed the suspect's manifesto during his broadcast. Some users have also pointed out that the streamer allegedly called the shooting a “false flag” while doing so.

To those unaware, Asmongold has previously claimed that he would not like to partake in a debate with HasanAbi, as he stated that the latter had been "expressing material support for a terrorist organization."

Now, Asmongold has called out Twitch for supposedly handing out bans for "critiquing" but not "promoting terrorism":

"Why ban for critiquing a terrorist manifesto/propaganda but not for endorsement. Is criticizing terrorism ToS but promoting isn't?"

This is not the first time Asmongold has given his two cents about HasanAbi's recent ban, with him previously stating that the ban was a result of HasanAbi's playing terrorist propaganda during his broadcast. HasanAbi retaliated by calling Asmongold a "disgusting little creature."

