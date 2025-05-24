"Disgusting little creature": HasanAbi blasts Asmongold after latter calls him out for 'playing terrorist propaganda'

Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," has criticized Zack "Asmongold" for recent remarks about him. During a recent Just Chatting stream, HasanAbi reacted to Asmongold's video, in which the latter called the political commentator out for "playing terrorist organization propaganda."

While claiming that the United States government should be "collectively thanked" after Hasan was detained for "extra questioning" upon his return to the country, Asmongold said:

"...Actions of a terrorist organization, and you interview them on your stream, and then you play their propaganda, you end up getting detained for extra questioning, re-entering the country. And I think that Hasan and everybody else, including myself, let's all sit together and say a collective thank you to the government for keeping us safe."

The Turkish-American personality responded to Asmongold by calling him a "disgusting little creature." He remarked:

"Shut the f**k up, you f**king cockroach! Oh, my god! What a disgusting little creature this is. Okay? What a disgusting little creature. Thank you for defending our nation state, the Trump administration, for detaining a Twitch streamer. Like, Asmongold is such a f**king liar on this issue. Okay?"

HasanAbi further said that the former OTK (One True King) member portrays him as a "dangerous entity" because he needs to "consistently up the ante":

"He knows that I am not a f**king dangerous entity. He has to present it as such because he has to, like, consistently up the ante. Okay. He has to consistently up the ante because he is captured by the interests of the broad right-wing movement, that is formed by his chat, as he consistently farms right-wing dumba**es. Okay? That's it."

When live viewers asked if HasanAbi would like to debate Asmongold, the 33-year-old responded:

"Yes, but he runs away from that sort of a thing because he knows he would be humiliated because all he can do is just, like, chrip from his hug box. And that's it. And it is what it is."

Asmongold called out HasanAbi for his "disgusting behavior" when the political commentator sided with people who called him "cockroach"

On May 8, 2025, Asmongold made headlines when he called out HasanAbi for his "disgusting behavior." While claiming that the political commentator sided with netizens who called him a "mom-murdering cockroach," the Texan stated:

"Hasan is doing all of this — he is retweeting people that are trying to call me a mom-murdering cockroach, and he's using Palestinians as a shield for this disgusting behavior. That's what he is doing."

In other news, Hasan recently accused ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt of defaming him following the shooting incident at the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC.

