  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Disgusting little creature": HasanAbi blasts Asmongold after latter calls him out for 'playing terrorist propaganda'

"Disgusting little creature": HasanAbi blasts Asmongold after latter calls him out for 'playing terrorist propaganda'

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 24, 2025 10:03 GMT
&quot;What a disgusting little creature&quot;: HasanAbi blasts Asmongold after latter calls him out for
HasanAbi blasts Asmongold after latter calls him out for 'playing terrorist propaganda' (Image via Instagram/@asmongold, @hasandpiker)

Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," has criticized Zack "Asmongold" for recent remarks about him. During a recent Just Chatting stream, HasanAbi reacted to Asmongold's video, in which the latter called the political commentator out for "playing terrorist organization propaganda."

Ad

While claiming that the United States government should be "collectively thanked" after Hasan was detained for "extra questioning" upon his return to the country, Asmongold said:

"...Actions of a terrorist organization, and you interview them on your stream, and then you play their propaganda, you end up getting detained for extra questioning, re-entering the country. And I think that Hasan and everybody else, including myself, let's all sit together and say a collective thank you to the government for keeping us safe."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Turkish-American personality responded to Asmongold by calling him a "disgusting little creature." He remarked:

"Shut the f**k up, you f**king cockroach! Oh, my god! What a disgusting little creature this is. Okay? What a disgusting little creature. Thank you for defending our nation state, the Trump administration, for detaining a Twitch streamer. Like, Asmongold is such a f**king liar on this issue. Okay?"
Ad

HasanAbi further said that the former OTK (One True King) member portrays him as a "dangerous entity" because he needs to "consistently up the ante":

"He knows that I am not a f**king dangerous entity. He has to present it as such because he has to, like, consistently up the ante. Okay. He has to consistently up the ante because he is captured by the interests of the broad right-wing movement, that is formed by his chat, as he consistently farms right-wing dumba**es. Okay? That's it."
Ad

When live viewers asked if HasanAbi would like to debate Asmongold, the 33-year-old responded:

"Yes, but he runs away from that sort of a thing because he knows he would be humiliated because all he can do is just, like, chrip from his hug box. And that's it. And it is what it is."
Ad

Asmongold called out HasanAbi for his "disgusting behavior" when the political commentator sided with people who called him "cockroach"

On May 8, 2025, Asmongold made headlines when he called out HasanAbi for his "disgusting behavior." While claiming that the political commentator sided with netizens who called him a "mom-murdering cockroach," the Texan stated:

"Hasan is doing all of this he is retweeting people that are trying to call me a mom-murdering cockroach, and he's using Palestinians as a shield for this disgusting behavior. That's what he is doing."
Ad
Ad

In other news, Hasan recently accused ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt of defaming him following the shooting incident at the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications