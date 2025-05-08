Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has alleged that political commentator Hasan Piker, aka "HasanAbi," is targeting him by siding with those who call him a "mom-murdering cockroach." On May 7, 2025, a one-minute-27-second video from Asmongold's recent Just Chatting livestream was posted on X.

Ad

In the clip, the former OTK (One True King) member called HasanAbi out for his "disgusting behavior," remarking:

"I just want everybody to see that — and again, Hasan is doing all of this — he is retweeting people that are trying to call me a mom-murdering cockroach, and he's using Palestinians as a shield for this disgusting behavior. That's what he is doing. He uses causes and he tries to make like, 'Oh, why do you care about this? Because it's the genocide that matters.' It's because you care about it. You're the one that's starting it."

Ad

Trending

Asmongold went on to say that "nobody can criticize" the Turkish-American personality, calling the situation "outrageous":

"It's like, nobody can criticize you because you think that you have some greater agenda that makes you beyond criticism. It's outrageous. It's outrageous, it's disgusting. 'Yeah, issues with Palestinians and Hamas.' Yeah, I'm not going to even go there, right? Like, I don't even need to go there. It's just disgusting behavior, and it's a massive, massive..."

Ad

Furthermore, Asmongold compared HasanAbi's comments about him and John "Tectone" to the gacha games streamer's recent Twitch ban for mocking Morgan "Frogan":

"Keep this in mind, by the way, so he is retweeting, he is calling Tectone a generational familial obligation to rape. You know, he's retweeting people that are talking about, saying that I murdered my mom, I'm a cockroach. Right? He's doing all of the stuff. Meanwhile, at the same time, Tectone gets banned for two weeks, that gets reduced to be fair, for calling Frogan fat."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"But I’m the villain cus i rt someone who was mean to him" - HasanAbi responds to Asmongold

HasanAbi responded to Asmongold's remarks earlier today (May 8, 2025) via an X post. While calling out the latter for saying that Palestinians have "an inferior culture," wanting to dress up as Ash Ketchum from the Pokemon series to watch deportations, advocating for his Twitch ban, and defending Tectone, Hasan wrote:

Ad

"said palestinians are an inferior culture that deserves genocide. promotes the afd. wanted to dress up like ash ketchum & stream a deportation ridealong w ice. demands i get banned. defends tectone. but i’m the villain cus i rt someone who was mean to him on a separate tweet?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

HasanAbi made headlines on May 7, 2025, when he went off at Tectone by discussing his father's sexual harassment case while serving in the US military.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More