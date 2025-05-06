"Bald rapist himself": HasanAbi goes off at Tectone by discussing his father's alleged sexual harassment case in the army

A new chapter has unfolded in Twitch streamers Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and John "Tectone's" ongoing conflict, as the political commentator has called the latter out by discussing his father's alleged sexual harassment case in the army. During a livestream on May 5, 2025, HasanAbi highlighted a post by X user @Ateazeee, who claimed that Tectone's father was convicted of 14 counts of sexual assault while allegedly serving in the US military.

Ad

They wrote:

"UNDENIABLE PROOF that Tectone’s father is Colonel Michael Robertson, who was convicted of 14 counts of s*xual assault. As you can tell its pretty clearly his father in that military portrait lmao He also calls his father Colonel Michael Robertson in the steak&eggs podcast."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Commenting on the situation, the Turkish-American personality elaborated on what he thought was "hilarious":

"Bro, that is the craziest, I mean, it's not even a Milkshake Duck-style situation because it's, like, for Milkshake Duck to occur, like, this needs to be a beloved figure and not a bald rapist himself. Right? But what was hilarious about this... what was hilarious about the situation is, like, I didn't know anything about his dad! You know?"

Ad

A few moments later, HasanAbi read out loud another X post by @Ateazeee:

"He literally refers to his dad as “Iron Mike” which was also the nickname explicitly referenced in the trial of Michael Robertson. Its pretty obviously his father lol it’s not a surprise considering the history of sexual abuse that runs in his family."

Ad

Hasan then commented on Tectone's "familial obligation," remarking:

"Like, this man has, I guess, epigenetic memories of rape and he had to do it. You know? He just couldn't stop himself because it's just like a familial obligation over here."

Ad

Timestamp - 05:03:22

"Ethan has obliterated your mental" - Tectone responds after HasanAbi claims his father's alleged "sex crimes" were present in Congressional records

On May 6, 2025, HasanAbi claimed that Tectone's father's alleged "sex crimes" were documented in Congressional records. Asking the gacha games streamer "why he was still chirping," the 33-year-old wrote on X:

Ad

"THEY GOT YOUR DADS SEX CRIMES IN THE CONGRESSIONAL RECORD MAN WHY ARE YOU STILL CHIRPING!!!!!!"

In response, Tectone stated that H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein "has obliterated" HasanAbi's mental well-being:

"We going after Dad's now? Take him to your next diddy party and brothel visit. Ngl man, Ethan has obliterated your mental, get help."

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the same day (May 6, 2025), Tectone announced on X that he would be hosting the first episode of his YouTube-exclusive podcast alongside Daniel "Dan" Saltman and Nux Taku.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More