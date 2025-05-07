Tectone gets emotional talking about his father after HasanAbi brings up assault case on Twitch stream

During a YouTube livestream on May 6, 2025, John "Tectone" became visibly emotional while speaking about the strained relationship he has with his father, who was convicted of sexual assault during his time in the military. The subject gained renewed attention after Twitch star "HasanAbi" Piker referenced a reported legal case against Tectone’s father during a broadcast on May 5, 2025.

Ad

Tectone had already responded to HasanAbi’s comments in a post on X, where he called him out for involving his "cancer-ridden dad" in their online dispute. The former OTK member elaborated further during his latest YouTube livestream, stating that he would no longer feature or involve his father in any of his content moving forward:

"I suppose, due to all this being resurfaced by Hasan, I suppose, I will no longer be interacting with my father in any way shape or form on my stream or my content."

Ad

Trending

The streamer then described the past 24 hours as “alarming” and said he did not know what to think about the situation anymore:

"The past 24 hours have been very shocking. It has been very alarming. And I don't really know what to think."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tectone recalls moment when his father pulled a gun on him, accuses HasanAbi of making him relive childhood trauma

On the same YouTube livestream, Tectone recalled an incident that occurred shortly before his father was incarcerated for the assault case. He described a moment when his father, in a fit of aggression, threw him to the ground and pointed a gun at him:

Ad

"He told me that he got convicted of sexual harassment and sexual assault because he would, and I am not going to lie, when you talk to my dad, he would be grabbing you. He doesn't do that anymore because I told him it's weird as sh*t. But he would grab your shoulder and grab your arm. And he said that's what he got convicted for. And he became incredibly angrier and more bitter with the world. And obviously, he took some aggression out on me.

Ad

"About two days before he got sent to jail, I got back from soccer practice, which I joined because I wanted to make my dad proud. And I put an empty orange soda can on top of my trash can, and my father threw me to the ground and put a gun against my head and he said, 'Give me a good reason not to shoot you.'"

Ad

Ad

Timestamp 22:39

The streamer recounted that his brother intervened to de-escalate the situation and how, following his father’s imprisonment, he distanced himself from his family entirely:

"And, my brother Mike intervened and he got me out of that situation. Once my father got sent to prison, I was a little bit uncomfortable with my life. And so my brother encouraged me to get as far away from this family as humanly possible."

Ad

Without directly naming HasanAbi, Tectone seemingly criticized him again, accusing him of forcing him to relive painful childhood experiences in front of a live audience.

"Obviously, this isn't anything that I really want to talk about on stream. However, a really great Twitch streamer is making me relive my childhood trauma because of all of this. Which is great."

Last month, Tectone was banned from Twitch after referring to fellow streamer Frogan as a "fat piece of sh*t" in response to her controversial comments about the US military. While the platform has since lifted the ban, the internet personality appears to be focusing on creating content on YouTube for the time being.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More