Tectone gets emotional talking about his father after HasanAbi brings up assault case on Twitch stream

During a YouTube livestream on May 6, 2025, John "Tectone" became visibly emotional while speaking about the strained relationship he has with his father, who was convicted of sexual assault during his time in the military. The subject gained renewed attention after Twitch star "HasanAbi" Piker referenced a reported legal case against Tectone’s father during a broadcast on May 5, 2025.
Tectone had already responded to HasanAbi’s comments in a post on X, where he called him out for involving his "cancer-ridden dad" in their online dispute. The former OTK member elaborated further during his latest YouTube livestream, stating that he would no longer feature or involve his father in any of his content moving forward:
"I suppose, due to all this being resurfaced by Hasan, I suppose, I will no longer be interacting with my father in any way shape or form on my stream or my content."
The streamer then described the past 24 hours as “alarming” and said he did not know what to think about the situation anymore:
"The past 24 hours have been very shocking. It has been very alarming. And I don't really know what to think."
Tectone recalls moment when his father pulled a gun on him, accuses HasanAbi of making him relive childhood trauma
On the same YouTube livestream, Tectone recalled an incident that occurred shortly before his father was incarcerated for the assault case. He described a moment when his father, in a fit of aggression, threw him to the ground and pointed a gun at him:
"He told me that he got convicted of sexual harassment and sexual assault because he would, and I am not going to lie, when you talk to my dad, he would be grabbing you. He doesn't do that anymore because I told him it's weird as sh*t. But he would grab your shoulder and grab your arm. And he said that's what he got convicted for. And he became incredibly angrier and more bitter with the world. And obviously, he took some aggression out on me.
"About two days before he got sent to jail, I got back from soccer practice, which I joined because I wanted to make my dad proud. And I put an empty orange soda can on top of my trash can, and my father threw me to the ground and put a gun against my head and he said, 'Give me a good reason not to shoot you.'"
The streamer recounted that his brother intervened to de-escalate the situation and how, following his father’s imprisonment, he distanced himself from his family entirely:
"And, my brother Mike intervened and he got me out of that situation. Once my father got sent to prison, I was a little bit uncomfortable with my life. And so my brother encouraged me to get as far away from this family as humanly possible."
Without directly naming HasanAbi, Tectone seemingly criticized him again, accusing him of forcing him to relive painful childhood experiences in front of a live audience.
"Obviously, this isn't anything that I really want to talk about on stream. However, a really great Twitch streamer is making me relive my childhood trauma because of all of this. Which is great."
Last month, Tectone was banned from Twitch after referring to fellow streamer Frogan as a "fat piece of sh*t" in response to her controversial comments about the US military. While the platform has since lifted the ban, the internet personality appears to be focusing on creating content on YouTube for the time being.