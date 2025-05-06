"Didn't think Hasan could get any lower": Netizens react as Tectone calls out HasanAbi for "going after" his cancer-stricken father

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has responded after Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," brought up his father amid their ongoing feud. For those unaware, during his May 5, 2025, Just Chatting broadcast, HasanAbi showcased X user @Ateazeee's post, which claimed that Tectone's father was convicted of 14 counts of sexual assault while allegedly serving in the US military.

Ad

Sharing his thoughts on the situation, HasanAbi said the following on his livestream:

"I mean, it's not even a Milkshake Duck-style situation because it's, like, for Milkshake Duck to occur, like, this needs to be a beloved figure and not a bald rapist himself. Right? But what was hilarious about this... what was hilarious about the situation is, like, I didn't know anything about his dad! You know?"

Ad

Trending

The former OTK (One True King) member eventually responded to HasanAbi's comments, saying the political commentator was targeting his cancer-stricken father. Describing the 33-year-old as a "psychotic" individual, he remarked:

"Bro's going after my 75-year-old cancer ridden dad because of an alleged SH claim from 17 years ago when I was 15 years old to try to paint me as a rapist. This guy is f**king psychotic, he must be upset cuz his best friends on trial right now"

Ad

The streamer's X post, dated May 6, 2025 (Image via x.com/Tectone)

In response, HasanAbi claimed that Tectone's father's alleged "sex crimes" were documented in Congressional records:

Ad

"THEY GOT YOUR DADS SEX CRIMES IN THE CONGRESSIONAL RECORD MAN WHY ARE YOU STILL CHIRPING!!!!!!"

Netizens had a lot to say about the Twitch streamers' conflict.

"Bringing someone's family into this is psycho behavior wtf. Didn't think Hasan could get any lower," YouTuber Chibi Reviews wrote.

"Streamer drama is weird," X user @failedtorender commented.

"Just ask him for credible forensic evidence, since that is his standard when terrorists are involved," X user @mickotyn remarked.

Ad

"alleged? he was charged man lol," X user @RevelryinFilth replied.

"14 counts of sexual assault is crazy," X user @SamsaGregor666 posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What has Tectone previously said about his father's illness?

On September 5, 2024, Tectone took to X to reveal that his father had been diagnosed with cancer. While asking the online community's support and prayers for his parent's health, the gacha games streamer stated that he was "attempting to stay strong and keep it together."

He added:

"My father was diagnosed with cancer 2 weeks ago. He's my best friend and been my role model my entire life through all of the ups and downs he's been my hero. I'm attempting to stay strong and keep it together but man it is very hard to remain consistent job and emotional wise.

Ad

"Just wanted to take a moment and ask you all for your support for him and your prayers. My dad is the f**king man, and I know he'll beat this but it is scary. I love you dad very much, and thank you for being there whenever I needed you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, during a livestream on May 4, 2025, HasanAbi stated that he "thinks" Tectone committed sexual assault.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More