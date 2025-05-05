"I think so, yeah": HasanAbi comments on whether Tectone allegedly committed sexual assault

Political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker said in a livestream that he "thinks" Twitch streamer John "Tectone" allegedly committed sexual assault. On May 4, 2025, HasanAbi and Tectone became embroiled in a conflict when the gacha games streamer expressed his intention to "fully swap" to YouTube if "terrorist propaganda" is not "punished harshly and immediately" on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

HasanAbi eventually responded, calling Tectone a "bald pervert."

During a livestream on the same day, the Turkish-American personality discussed his exchange with Tectone. Apologizing for "thinking loli is gross," he said:

"'Free speech warriors when they see something.' Yeah, I'm sorry, man. I'm sorry that I think loli is gross. I know. I know that hurts your feelings."

His attention was then drawn to Twitch user ClasperTheFriendlyGhost, who wrote the following:

"Didn't Tectone do some sexual assault or something?"

Commenting on the allegations, Hasan remarked:

"I think so, yeah. I haven't really kept up. 'Dudes are siding with Tectone.' Let them, bro. That, you know, if you want to go down that route, it's not going to be good for you, you know?"

HasanAbi and Tectone's recent controversy explored

As mentioned earlier, on May 4, 2025, Tectone threatened to leave Twitch if "terrorist propaganda" on the platform didn't get punished. While saying that the change needs to happen "immediately," the former OTK (One True King) member wrote:

"I am genuinely considering full swapping to youtube if this terrorist propaganda isn't punished harshly and immediately on twitch. My father, my brothers and our soldiers did not bleed, sacrifice and die for this bulls**t to be allowed AND PROMOTED on twitch. This needs to change immediately."

A few hours later, HasanAbi responded to Tectone's X post, calling him a "bald pervert":

"oh no, what will anyone do if the bald pervert leaves the twitch platform for good?"

The exchange continued, with John responding to the Los Angeles-based personality's social media update, questioning why he "assumed" the situation he mentioned concerned him. Tectone elaborated:

"Why did you assume this was about you buddy? Is this because you know your pushing terrorist propaganda which is directly against ToS? Kinda weird big guy :)"

Tectone responded to HasanAbi's comments about whether he committed sexual assault by sharing a screenshot of his old X post, in which he "reminded everyone" that anyone who "slightly criticizes" Hasan, Denims, or Morgan "Frogan" would be "smeared to oblivion." In his old social media post, the Twitch streamer had also written that the content creators mentioned above "deserve more hate."

