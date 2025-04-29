Tectone believes iDubbbz contacted him to invite him to Creator Clash 3, as Harley Morenstein announces he's "not boxing"

A video of Twitch streamer John "Tectone" claiming Ian "iDubbbz" contacted him to supposedly invite him to Creator Clash 3 has emerged. For those unaware, Creator Clash 3, a pay-per-view influencer boxing event, is set to premiere on June 28, 2025, in Tampa, Florida.

Several well-known internet figures are participating in the event, including Harley Morenstein, Kevin "L.A. Beast," Nicholas "Sapnap," Tobias "Tubbo," and others.

On April 29, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a clip from Tectone's most recent YouTube livestream, in which the gacha games streamer claimed iDubbbz privately messaged him and asked how much he weighed.

The netizen wrote:

"Now that we know Harley Morenstein dropped out from CC3, let’s do some “investigating” Was Tectone slated to be Harley’s replacement? Tectone revealed yesterday that iDubbbz asked him what his weight was in DMs “Before I get invited to that, I’m not interested.” CORRECTION, Tectone said he was asked what his weight was on stream earlier today not yesterday."

Believing that the Creator Clash 3 organizer seemingly wanted him to participate in the event, Tectone said:

"iDubbbz DM'd me, and he asked, 'How much do you weigh?' So, I think, he is going to try to get me in Creator Clash, which, by the way, before that comes out and before I get invited to that, I am not interested. I'm good. Yeah. I'm good, man. I'd rather do a fighting event that isn't run by somebody who stabs their best friend in the back. Yeah, no, I am good, man."

Harley Morenstein's recent social media post explored, as Tectone claims iDubbbz allegedly contacted him regarding Creator Clash 3

The co-creator of Epic Meal Time, Harley Morenstein, took to X on April 29, 2025, to announce that he was "not boxing."

The cryptic social media post went viral, leaving hundreds of netizens puzzled. While some wanted to be sure if the Canadian personality was talking about his withdrawal from Creator Clash 3, others hoped to see him at the boxing event.

It should be noted that, as of this writing, neither iDubbbz nor Creator Clash has officially announced Harley Morenstein's withdrawal from the event. Furthermore, the official website for Creator Clash still lists L.A. Beast and Morenstein's fight as the main event.

