"Engagement bait or an actual announcement?!": Netizens puzzled as Harley Morenstein says he's "not boxing" ahead of Creator Clash 3

Harley Morenstein has announced that he is "not boxing" ahead of Creator Clash 3. For those unfamiliar, Creator Clash is a pay-per-view influencer boxing event hosted by YouTuber and content creator Ian "iDubbbz." Its third iteration will take place on June 28, 2025, in Tampa, Florida.

While several notable personalities, such as Tobias "Tubbo," Nicholas "Sapnap," Will Neff, Ali "Myth," and Wren Weichman from Corridor Digital, are participating, the headline fight will see Harley Morenstein going up against Kevin Thomas "L.A. Beast."

On April 29, 2025, Morenstein took to X to share a photo of a trailer park, claiming that he had been living there for the past few months while preparing for his boxing match:

"This is where I’ve been living for the last few months, getting ready for my boxing match. It's tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5am when you've been sleeping in silk pajamas."

A few hours later, Harley Morenstein announced that he is "not boxing":

"I’m not boxing"

The update quickly started trending on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, leaving numerous netizens puzzled.

While one X user wondered if Harley Morenstein was "engagement baiting" or making an "actual announcement" about withdrawing from Creator Clash 3, others hoped there weren't "some bs shenanigans" going on behind the scenes.

"Is this engagement bait or an actual announcement?!" X user @WhimsicalWizTV wrote.

"Wait, what the hell happened!? Oh man, I hope it’s not some bs shenanigans," @thegeekreborn posted.

"I really hope you are. That’s literally the main reason I bought two tickets. Will be a real shame to not see you compete there," @JaRew commented.

"I fully stand behind you. If the last few years showed something, it's that you deeply cared about the event and the good intentions it had for charity," @Fillane_Ammisto remarked.

"Hope you’re all right! I’m hoping it was amicable. You’ve always been the GOAT of young YouTube. You were a highlight of CC1," @NathanDyk posted.

Harley Morenstein and Bad Empanada got embroiled in heated social media back-and-forth before former posted about "not boxing" ahead of Creator Clash 3

On April 27, 2025, political commentator Bad Empanada shared an X post, accusing Harley Morenstein of being a "genocide supporter." He remarked:

"Harley Morenstein of EPIC MEAL TIME is a genocide supporting, baby k***ing+r**e enthusiast. He justified the intentional Israeli mass m**der of medics. The IDF, who Morenstein enthusiastically endorses, are notorious for mass a**l r**e.

"Hey @HarleyPlays, I'm gonna make videos about you with carefully crafted SEO to make sure everyone knows who you are and what you say. Your reputation will be irreparably damaged. Your only out is to come on stream and try to justify your claims live."

In response, Morenstein said:

"I’d rather you just try and f**k my life up in your little stupid way than spend a minute listening to your voice or looking at your ugly face George"

As of this writing, iDubbbz has not issued a statement regarding the situation.

