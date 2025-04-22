Who is Bad Empanada? YouTuber's feud with Ethan Klein explored

Yannis Stanopoulos, better known as "Bad Empanada," is a left-leaning influencer, best known for his Just Chatting and political content. According to online sources, Bad Empanada is of Australian descent and currently resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He primarily hosts his content on YouTube, where he boasts over 191,000 subscribers. Recently, however, Yannis has been more active on his secondary YouTube channel, BadEmpanada Live.

Bad Empanada has been at odds with the H3 Podcast host, Ethan Klein, since September 2024, when he uploaded a video titled, Ethan Klein Denounces IDFophobia Against Wife Hila, on his secondary channel. Since then, both content creators have engaged in a heated back-and-forth, calling out and criticizing each other on multiple occasions.

In February 2025, Yannis accused Klein of being "obsessed" with Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi." While reacting to a video in which the 39-year-old performed an impromptu freestyle diss rap on HasanAbi, Bad Empanada remarked:

"Dude! You need a f**king hobby! You need a life beyond thinking about Hasan Piker. What the f**k is wrong with you? You have children! What the f**k?! How is he still talking about Hasan? Like, he just cannot stop making podcast episodes in which he talks about Hasan. Like, this one is clearly from one day ago because he's got the same shirt on in the thumbnail. He just can't stop talking about f**king Hasan, dude! How are you still doing this? It's been almost two weeks since you even uploaded the video. This is crazy, man!"

Ethan Klein accuses Bad Empanada of engaging in harassment campaigns

On April 21, 2025, Ethan Klein posted a 16-minute video on his h3h3Productions YouTube channel in response to Ian "iDubbbz's" Content Cop video. At the seven-minute mark, Klein accused Bad Empanada of engaging in harassment campaigns by showing the latter playing a video game.

He said:

"If you're wondering who the guy is she (Twitch streamer Denims) is watching, his name is Bad Empanada, and as far as harassment campaigns go, you'd think that Ian, someone who cares so deeply about it, would be talking about him and not me. Here's a small taste."

Ethan Klein then showed a video of Yannis playing a game, during which the latter said:

"I'd like to pay a tribute to Ethan Klein and the new Twitch ToS that declares Zionism, Zion as the slur. I'd like to pay tribute to him by playing a video game where you kill Zionist soldiers as a Palestinian resistance fighter. Anyway, are these soldiers? Are these Israelis just standing there? I mean, is the Israeli Army a bunch of Ethan Kleins? Like, they're all on an Ozempic binge? I don't understand what's going on, and they haven't noticed me. Where do they keep the secretaries? In here? I'm hunting for secretaries right now. Secretary died."

A text appeared on Ethan Klein's video that reads:

"*Hila (Ethan Klein's wife) was a secretary during her mandatory IDF service."

Ethan Klein claims he received "human skulls" in the mail, Bad Empanada calls H3 Podcast host a liar

During the same video uploaded on April 21, 2025, Ethan Klein claimed to have received two "human skulls" in the mail when the CPS was called to his house. Sharing details about the incident that he had not publicly disclosed, the podcaster said:

"There's something that I've never talked about publicly, but around the same time, we received two human skulls in the mail at our home, which led to us having a very pleasant interview with the FBI. Things have progressed well past the point of, 'That's just what the internet does.'"

Bad Empanada responded to Klein's comments, alleging the YouTuber lied about receiving "human skulls." Claiming that he was "trying to play the victim," Yannis remarked:

"Imagine getting destroyed so bad for genocide apologia that you’re reduced to trying to play the victim by buying novelty human skulls, claiming that someone else sent them to you as a threat, and posting pictures of them with the tags from the store you bought them from still plainly visible. Zionists will do literally anything to avoid reckoning with the reality of their ideology."

In addition to YouTube, Bad Empanada has a Twitch channel, though he hasn't gone live on it since 2023. He created his channel in July 2020 and currently has 7,903 followers.

